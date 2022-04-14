Skip to main content

UEFA Europa Conference League Prize Money: How Winners Can Earn Up To €15,190,000

The winners of the UEFA Europa Conference League will take home a brand new trophy weighing 11kg.

Qualification to next season's superior UEFA Europa League is also on offer to the Conference League winners.

But what about prize money?

UEFA Europa Conference League prize money is obviously nowhere near on par with the riches offered in the Champions League.

But as you can see below, there is still a pretty penny to be made by going all the way.

Prize money is accumulated on a round by round basis.

Europa Conference League Prize Money

  • Eliminated in 1st qualifying round - €150,000
  • Eliminated in 2nd qualifying round - €350,000
  • Eliminated in 3rd qualifying round - €550,000
  • Eliminated in Playoff round - €750,000
  • Qualified to Group Stage - €2,940,000
  • Match won in Group Stage - €500,000
  • Match drawn in Group Stage - €166,000
  • Finishing 1st in Group Stage - €650,000
  • Finishing 2nd in Group Stage - €325,000
  • Playing in round of 32 - €300,000
  • Playing in round of 16 - €600,000
  • Playing in quarter-final - €1,000,000
  • Playing in semi-final - €2,000,000
  • Losing final - €3,000,000
  • Winning final - €5,000,000

The team with the lowest number of points to qualify from the first ever Conference League group stage was Randers with seven. They won one game and drew four - a set of results which will have earned €1,164,000.

Assuming that €1,164,000 is the minimum that can be earned during the group stage by a team that progresses, the least any Conference League champion stands to win for going all the way is €13,329,000.

Conversely, if a team were to win all six group games and then go on to lift the trophy, their grand total of prize money would add up to €15,190,000.

UEFA Europa Conference League branding is pictured on a big screen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before a game against Vitesse in November 2021

