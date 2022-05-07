Jurgen Klopp Aims Dig At Tottenham For Being "World Class" And "Still Fifth"

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp declared himself "really happy" with his team's performance despite them dropping two points at home to Tottenham.

The Reds had won 12 Premier League home games in a row before being held to a 1-1 draw by Antonio Conte's Spurs on Saturday.

It could have been worse for Liverpool, after Tottenham took the lead with a fine team move finished off by Son Heung-min on 56 minutes.

Liverpool's equalizer, which arrived 18 minutes later, was lucky in isolation but deserved on the balance of play.

Luis Diaz's shot from outside the penalty area took a massive deflection off Rodrigo Bentancur on its way past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.

But Klopp claimed that the goal was a result of a pre-planned tactic.

He told BT Sport: "It was clear. We said before the game that we had to shoot. We knew the box would be full so we had to give the deflection a chance."

Klopp praised his team and said they were on "a completely different level" at times.

He was less complimentary about Spurs, despite repeatedly describing them as "world class".

Jurgen Klopp pictured during Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Anfield IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

Klopp grumbled: "With all the praise for Tottenham, if you play a world class team and they sit back...

"They drew against Arsenal... won against City, I think... and against Chelsea as well? Did they win against Chelsea?

"So, the game plan works for these games but they are still fifth. So that's how it is. It's a really a tough one."

Klopp's recollection of Tottenham's results this season was not quite accurate.

Spurs did indeed beat Manchester City home and away, but they lost at Arsenal in September and have suffered four defeats in four games against Chelsea this term.

Klopp went on to accuse Spurs of time-wasting.

He added: "They obviously were for everything, time-wasting and these kind of things. It makes it not easy. It's smart but not easy for us obviously on the other side."

Klopp was also a little bit annoyed that Spurs had two extra days to prepare for Saturday's game.

Tottenham's previous match had been on Sunday when they beat Leicester 3-1 at home. Liverpool had last been in action on Tuesday in Villarreal in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Klopp grumbled: "It's incredibly difficult. You play against an opponent with world class players and a world class manager and they have a full week to prepare. And we play every three days. It's so tricky.

"The dressing room is now not flying in this moment but, come on, it was always clear that something like this could happen.

"Not all games have been played. It's not like tomorrow we need a defeat for City against Newcastle. There are other games to play. We just have to keep going."

Liverpool's draw took them top of the Premier League on goal difference, but City will retake first place on Sunday unless they lose to Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs are now at a similar disadvantage against top-four rivals Arsenal.