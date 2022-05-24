Jurgen Klopp Wins Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy As He Becomes Two-Time LMA Manager Of The Year
Jurgen Klopp has become the sixth manager to be named LMA Manager of the Year more than once.
Klopp - who also won the award two years ago - was recognized by the League Managers Association for leading Liverpool through a spectacular 2021/22 season.
Liverpool have already won the EFL Cup and FA Cup ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.
Klopp's team fell just short of Premier League title glory too, after recording the eighth highest points total in the competition's history.
The LMA will present Klopp with the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy - named after the manager who won the award first.
Legendary Manchester United boss Ferguson was crowned LMA Manager of the Year in 1993 and then again in 1999, 2008, 2011 and 2013 - the year he retired.
The only other managers who have won it multiple times are David Moyes, Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger and Steve Coppell.
LMA Manager Of The Year Winners
|Name
|Wins
|When
Sir Alex Ferguson
5
1993, 1999, 2008, 2011, 2013
David Moyes
3
2003, 2005, 2009
Pep Guardiola
2
2018, 2021
Arsene Wenger
2
2002, 2004
Steve Coppell
2
2006, 2007
Jurgen Klopp
2
2020, 2022
Joe Kinnear
1
1994
Frank Clark
1
1995
Peter Reid
1
1996
Danny Wilson
1
1997
Dave Jones
1
1998
Alan Curbishley
1
2000
George Burley
1
2001
Roy Hodgson
1
2010
Alan Pardew
1
2012
Brendan Rodgers
1
2014
Eddie Howe
1
2015
Claudio Ranieri
1
2016
Antonio Conte
1
2017
Chris Wilder
1
2019