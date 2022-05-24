Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Wins Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy As He Becomes Two-Time LMA Manager Of The Year

Jurgen Klopp has become the sixth manager to be named LMA Manager of the Year more than once.

Klopp - who also won the award two years ago - was recognized by the League Managers Association for leading Liverpool through a spectacular 2021/22 season.

Liverpool have already won the EFL Cup and FA Cup ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

Klopp's team fell just short of Premier League title glory too, after recording the eighth highest points total in the competition's history.

Jurgen Klopp pictured during Liverpool's final game of the 2021/22 Premier League season - a 3-1 win over Wolves

The LMA will present Klopp with the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy - named after the manager who won the award first.

Legendary Manchester United boss Ferguson was crowned LMA Manager of the Year in 1993 and then again in 1999, 2008, 2011 and 2013 - the year he retired.

The only other managers who have won it multiple times are David Moyes, Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger and Steve Coppell.

LMA Manager Of The Year Winners

A full list of all the managers who have been named LMA Manager of the Year

NameWinsWhen

Sir Alex Ferguson

5

1993, 1999, 2008, 2011, 2013

David Moyes

3

2003, 2005, 2009

Pep Guardiola

2

2018, 2021

Arsene Wenger

2

2002, 2004

Steve Coppell

2

2006, 2007

Jurgen Klopp

2

2020, 2022

Joe Kinnear

1

1994

Frank Clark

1

1995

Peter Reid

1

1996

Danny Wilson

1

1997

Dave Jones

1

1998

Alan Curbishley

1

2000

George Burley

1

2001

Roy Hodgson

1

2010

Alan Pardew

1

2012

Brendan Rodgers

1

2014

Eddie Howe

1

2015

Claudio Ranieri

1

2016

Antonio Conte

1

2017

Chris Wilder

1

2019

