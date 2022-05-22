Manchester City Record Sixth Highest Premier League Points Total Ever
Manchester City were crowned as Premier League champions on Sunday after finishing the 2021/22 season with 93 points.
City's dramatic 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on the final day was their 29th win of the EPL season, while they drew six games and lost just three.
The only other clubs that have earned more points in a Premier League campaign are Liverpool - in 2019/20 and 2018/19 - and - Chelsea in 2004/05 and 2016/17.
But City themselves still hold the all-time Premier League record after claiming 100 points when they won the title in the 2017/18 season.
The Premier League was launched in 1992 and there have now been 30 editions.
Manchester United have won 13 titles - more than any other club - but they have never earned more than 91 points in a season (achieved in 1999/2000).
Arsenal are the only team to go through an entire Premier League season unbeaten - having done so in 2003/04 - but their Invincibles only claimed 90 points, after drawing 12 of their 38 matches.
The first three editions of the Premier League saw each team play 42 games. During that period the highest points tally was recorded by Man United, who took 92 points in the 1993/94 season with 27 wins, 11 draws and four defeats.
Highest Points Totals In Premier League History
|Team
|Year
|Pts
|GD
|Pos
Man City
2017/18
100
+79
1st
Liverpool
2019/20
99
+52
1st
Man City
2018/19
98
+72
1st
Liverpool
2018/19
97
+67
2nd
Chelsea
2004/05
95
+57
1st
Man City
2021/22
93
+73
1st
Chelsea
2016/17
93
+52
1st
Liverpool
2021/22
92
+68
2nd
Man United
1993/94*
92
+42
1st
Man United
1999/00
91
+52
1st
Chelsea
2005/06
91
+50
1st
Arsenal
2003/04
90
+47
1st
Man United
2008/09
90
+44
1st
*There were 42 games each in the 1993/94 season, rather than 38.