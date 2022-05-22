Skip to main content

Manchester City Record Sixth Highest Premier League Points Total Ever

Manchester City were crowned as Premier League champions on Sunday after finishing the 2021/22 season with 93 points.

City's dramatic 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on the final day was their 29th win of the EPL season, while they drew six games and lost just three.

The only other clubs that have earned more points in a Premier League campaign are Liverpool - in 2019/20 and 2018/19 - and - Chelsea in 2004/05 and 2016/17.

But City themselves still hold the all-time Premier League record after claiming 100 points when they won the title in the 2017/18 season.

Manchester City's players pictured celebrating with the Premier League trophy at the end of the 2017/18 season - when they won a record-breaking 100 points

The Premier League was launched in 1992 and there have now been 30 editions.

Manchester United have won 13 titles - more than any other club - but they have never earned more than 91 points in a season (achieved in 1999/2000).

Arsenal are the only team to go through an entire Premier League season unbeaten - having done so in 2003/04 - but their Invincibles only claimed 90 points, after drawing 12 of their 38 matches.

The first three editions of the Premier League saw each team play 42 games. During that period the highest points tally was recorded by Man United, who took 92 points in the 1993/94 season with 27 wins, 11 draws and four defeats.

Highest Points Totals In Premier League History

A list of the highest points totals in Premier League history

TeamYearPtsGDPos

Man City

2017/18

100

+79

1st

Liverpool 

2019/20

99

+52

1st

Man City 

2018/19

98

+72

1st

Liverpool

2018/19

97

+67

2nd

Chelsea

2004/05

95

+57

1st

Man City

2021/22

93

+73

1st

Chelsea

2016/17

93

+52

1st

Liverpool

2021/22

92

+68

2nd

Man United

1993/94*

92

+42

1st

Man United

1999/00

91

+52

1st

Chelsea

2005/06

91

+50

1st

Arsenal

2003/04

90

+47

1st

Man United

2008/09

90

+44

1st

*There were 42 games each in the 1993/94 season, rather than 38.

