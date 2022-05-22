Manchester City Record Sixth Highest Premier League Points Total Ever

Manchester City were crowned as Premier League champions on Sunday after finishing the 2021/22 season with 93 points.

City's dramatic 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on the final day was their 29th win of the EPL season, while they drew six games and lost just three.

The only other clubs that have earned more points in a Premier League campaign are Liverpool - in 2019/20 and 2018/19 - and - Chelsea in 2004/05 and 2016/17.

But City themselves still hold the all-time Premier League record after claiming 100 points when they won the title in the 2017/18 season.

Manchester City's players pictured celebrating with the Premier League trophy at the end of the 2017/18 season - when they won a record-breaking 100 points IMAGO/Sportimage/David Klein

The Premier League was launched in 1992 and there have now been 30 editions.

Manchester United have won 13 titles - more than any other club - but they have never earned more than 91 points in a season (achieved in 1999/2000).

Arsenal are the only team to go through an entire Premier League season unbeaten - having done so in 2003/04 - but their Invincibles only claimed 90 points, after drawing 12 of their 38 matches.

The first three editions of the Premier League saw each team play 42 games. During that period the highest points tally was recorded by Man United, who took 92 points in the 1993/94 season with 27 wins, 11 draws and four defeats.

Highest Points Totals In Premier League History

Team Year Pts GD Pos Man City 2017/18 100 +79 1st Liverpool 2019/20 99 +52 1st Man City 2018/19 98 +72 1st Liverpool 2018/19 97 +67 2nd Chelsea 2004/05 95 +57 1st Man City 2021/22 93 +73 1st Chelsea 2016/17 93 +52 1st Liverpool 2021/22 92 +68 2nd Man United 1993/94* 92 +42 1st Man United 1999/00 91 +52 1st Chelsea 2005/06 91 +50 1st Arsenal 2003/04 90 +47 1st Man United 2008/09 90 +44 1st

*There were 42 games each in the 1993/94 season, rather than 38.