Jurgen Klopp Points Out "Generous" Role Mo Salah Played In Darwin Nunez's "Perfect Night"

Darwin Nunez scored his first goal for Liverpool in Thursday's pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig.

A mere 42 minutes later Nunez scored his fourth goal for the club to complete a dominant individual display in Liverpool's 5-0 win.

But Nunez's four-goal haul still owed plenty to his teammates, particularly Mo Salah.

The Egyptian ace, who signed a new three-year contract at the start of this month, had already scored the game's first goal by the time Liverpool won a penalty early in the second half.

As Liverpool's regular penalty taker, Salah could have been forgiven had he pulled rank after Luis Diaz had been fouled in the box.

But rather than stepping up to score his second of the night, Salah gave the ball to Nunez to help his new strike partner get off the mark.

No.27 Darwin Nunez pictured hugging Mo Salah during Liverpool's 5-0 win over RB Leipzig

In truth, Nunez's penalty was not great and it was almost saved as the keeper got his hands to the ball only to see the shot burst through.

But that goal lifted a big weight off the shoulders of the Uruguayan, who went on to score again... and again... and again. 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recognized Salah's role in Nunez's big night in his post-match interview with LFCTV.

"Mo... I'm not sure if in his new contract there's a clause for being generous like hell. But he gave Darwin the penalty and the box of Pandora was opened.

"It was a perfect night for him."

SEE MORE: Watch Darwin Nunez Score His First Four Liverpool Goals In 5-0 Win Over RB Leipzig

