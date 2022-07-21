Skip to main content

Watch Darwin Nunez Score His First Four Liverpool Goals In 5-0 Win Over RB Leipzig

Darwin Nunez scored his first four goals for Liverpool on Thursday in a devastating 45-minute outing against RB Leipzig.

The Reds' big-money summer signing netted twice within six minutes of his introduction as a half-time substitute in the pre-season friendly in Germany.

His first came from the penalty spot after Luis Diaz had been fouled by the Leipzig keeper.

Darwin Nunez pictured scoring his first goal for Liverpool in a pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig

The Uruguayan then grabbed his first Reds goal from open play with a cool low finish from nine yards after being set up by Mo Salah.

Nunez's quick-fire double made it 3-0 after Salah had opened the scoring in the first half.

It was 4-0 on 69 minutes when Nunez completed his hat-trick with a left-footed finish from close range following a cross from Harvey Elliot.

But Nunez was not done yet.

He got his fourth goal of the night in the 89th minute with a low strike that burst through the keeper's hands after more good work from Diaz.

