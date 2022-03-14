Karim Benzema Equals Two Career PBs As Evergreen Real Madrid Ace Dominates Mallorca

Karim Benzema was Real Madrid's MVP for the second game running as he took apart Mallorca on Monday.

Five days on from his Champions League hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain, Benzema scored two goals and assisted another as Mallorca were beaten 3-0 in Palma.

By setting up Vinicius Junior for the game's opener on 55 minutes, Benzema took his tally of La Liga assists to 11 in 25 games this season.

That saw Benzema match his personal best, set back in 2012/13 when he got 11 assists in 30 La Liga games.

Real's opening goal of the game also saw Benzema and Vinicius establish themselves as the most prolific attacking partnership in Europe this season.

In Europe's top five leagues - that's England's Premier League, Spain's La Liga, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1 - no two players have combined for as many goals as them.

It was the eighth occasion that Benzema had assisted Vinicius or vice versa in La Liga this season.

Vinicius played a big role in Benzema's first goal of the night too, although it will not count as an official assist.

The Brazilian won the penalty kick which the Frenchman converted.

It was the fifth penalty won by Vinicius in La Liga this season.

But it was Benzema's night - again - and he had the final word when he headed home from a Marcelo cross to complete the scoring.

That was his 23rd La Liga goal of the season and his 32nd for Real in all competitions.

Not since 2011/12 had Benzema scored 32 goals in one season.

Benzema may be 34 years old but he is on course to smash his personal bests in terms of La Liga assists and overall club goals.

Evergreen.