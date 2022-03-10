Skip to main content

Real Madrid 3-1 PSG Highlights And Match Stats From Champions League Classic

Real Madrid turned on the style to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League in dramatic fashion on Wednesday.

After losing the first leg 1-0 in Paris, Real fell 1-0 down on home soil.

PSG held a 2-0 aggregate lead thanks to two goals from Kylian Mbappe and the French side looked all but assured of a place in the quarter-finals.

But Karim Benzema had other ideas. The Real Madrid icon scored a hat-trick, with goals on 61, 76 and 78 minutes to turn the contest on its head.

PSG had been much the better team in the first leg and again looked superior in the opening hour of the second.

But the match stats at full time in Madrid suggested that Real had more than held their own over the full course of the second 90 minutes.

Karim Benzema celebrates scoring the winning goal for Real Madrid in their Champions League last 16 clash with PSG

Karim Benzema celebrates scoring the winning goal for Real Madrid in their Champions League last 16 clash with PSG

Match Stats

Match stats from the second leg between Real Madrid and PSG at the Bernabeu

Real MadridPSG

12

Fouls

9

4

Yellow cards

4

0

Red cards

0

2

Offsides

2

5

Corners

2

44%

Possession

56%

21

Shots

10

7

Shots on target

4

Benzema was unsurprisingly the official UEFA man of the match.

He also top scored in our Real Madrid player ratings with 9.5/10.

Benzema Stats

Karim Benzema's match stats against PSG in the second leg

Touches

54

Shots

7

Shots on target

5

Goals

3

Times caught offside

1

Passes

41

Pass accuracy

80.5%

Match Highlights

Karim Benzema celebrates scoring the winning goal for Real Madrid in their Champions League last 16 clash with PSG
Watch

Real Madrid 3-1 PSG Highlights And Match Stats From Champions League Classic

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Lionel Messi congratulates Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman's goal for PSG at Real Madrid
News

Former Real Madrid Winger Says "Powerful" PSG Stars "Do Not Care" After Another UCL Exit

By Robert Summerscales40 minutes ago
Mauricio Pochettino looks dejected as he watches his PSG side during their 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid
News

Mauricio Pochettino Says PSG "Were The Better Side" After UCL Collapse Vs Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Karim Benzema celebrates by lifting his shirt after scoring for Real Madrid against PSG
News

Karim Benzema Praises Real Madrid Fans & Says Win Over PSG "Showed We're A Big Club"

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Marquinhos looks dejected after PSG concede a goal to Real Madrid's Karim Benzema
Features

PSG Player Ratings Vs Real Madrid As 8/10 Kylian Mbappe Is Let Down By His 3/10 Captain

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Hat-trick hero Karim Benzema celebrates during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over PSG
Features

Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs PSG As 9.5/10 Karim Benzema Scores Second-Half Hat-Trick

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Barcelona president Joan Laporta pictured speaking at an event in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Barcelona President Joan Laporta Responds To Erling Haaland Rumors

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Roman Abramovich pictured in 2021 celebrating Chelsea's Champions League final win over Man City
News

Chelsea Supporters' Trust Urges Fans Not To Sing Roman Abramovich's Name During Ukraine Tribute

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Holly Valance and husband Nick Candy pictured at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival
News

British Property Developer Nick Candy Tipped To Make $3.27 Billion Chelsea FC Offer This Week

By Robert SummerscalesMar 8, 2022