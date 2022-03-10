Real Madrid 3-1 PSG Highlights And Match Stats From Champions League Classic

Real Madrid turned on the style to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League in dramatic fashion on Wednesday.

After losing the first leg 1-0 in Paris, Real fell 1-0 down on home soil.

PSG held a 2-0 aggregate lead thanks to two goals from Kylian Mbappe and the French side looked all but assured of a place in the quarter-finals.

But Karim Benzema had other ideas. The Real Madrid icon scored a hat-trick, with goals on 61, 76 and 78 minutes to turn the contest on its head.

PSG had been much the better team in the first leg and again looked superior in the opening hour of the second.

But the match stats at full time in Madrid suggested that Real had more than held their own over the full course of the second 90 minutes.

Karim Benzema celebrates scoring the winning goal for Real Madrid in their Champions League last 16 clash with PSG IMAGO/Action Plus

Match Stats

Real Madrid PSG 12 Fouls 9 4 Yellow cards 4 0 Red cards 0 2 Offsides 2 5 Corners 2 44% Possession 56% 21 Shots 10 7 Shots on target 4

Benzema was unsurprisingly the official UEFA man of the match.

He also top scored in our Real Madrid player ratings with 9.5/10.

Benzema Stats

Touches 54 Shots 7 Shots on target 5 Goals 3 Times caught offside 1 Passes 41 Pass accuracy 80.5%

Match Highlights