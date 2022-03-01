Skip to main content

Girlfriend Of Kepa Arrizabalaga Addresses Chelsea Fans After EFL Cup Final Loss

The girlfriend of Kepa Arrizabalaga has leapt to the Chelsea goalkeeper's defense after he was the subject of criticism following Sunday's EFL Cup final.

Kepa started the final against Liverpool on the bench but was brought on seconds before the game went to a penalty shootout, having ended 0-0 after 120 minutes,

Edouard Mendy had been in fine form during normal and extra time, topping our Chelsea player ratings, but Thomas Tuchel believed Kepa to be a better option to face penalties.

Chelsea manager Tuchel had been hoping that Kepa could be his side's hero in the shootout. But the Spaniard failed to save any of Liverpool's penalties, before taking and missing the final spot-kick himself as the Blues lost 11-10.

Kepa and Tuchel's decision to bring him on then became targets for criticism, both in the media and by fans online.

But former basketball player and Miss Universe Spain 2020 Andrea Martinez, who was pictured at Wembley wearing a replica shirt with "Arrizabalaga 1" on the back, believes the fall-out has been unfair on her partner.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's girlfriend, Andrea Martinez, pictured wearing a Chelsea jersey before posting a message on Instagram after the 2022 EFL Cup final

Andrea Martinez, pictured wearing a Chelsea jersey, posted a message of support to Kepa Arrizabalaga

Martinez posted a picture on her Instagram story of Kepa being consoled by his Chelsea teammates.

She captioned the image with the message: "One of the things I've learnt when I was a basketball player was that a team is always a team. There are no heroes, there are no villains.

"In my personal opinion this is a very unfair situation and I'm not just talking about today.

"@kepaarrizabalaga we are so proud of you, as a goalkeeper and even more as a person.

"Humble, brilliant, kind, generous, intelligent, hard worker, talented and the most beautiful soul I've ever met.

"This is just the small line of a huge book. Let's go my boy, let's go guys. Love you."

Andrea Martinez, Miss Universe Spain 2020, pictured on a catwalk in Hollywood

Former basketball player Andrea Martinez was Miss Universe Spain in 2020

Kepa Arrizabalaga's girlfriend Andrea Martinez pictured at the 2022 EFL Cup final
News

Girlfriend Of Kepa Arrizabalaga Addresses Chelsea Fans After EFL Cup Final Loss

By Robert Summerscales
39 seconds ago
A close up view of a Spartak Moscow shirt taken during their Europa League game against Napoli in September 2021
News

Spartak Moscow Respond To Being Kicked Out Of Europa League Via UEFA's Ban On Russian Teams

By Robert Summerscales
12 hours ago
Jesse Marsch pictured in 2019
Watch

New Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch Talks Tactics And Praises Marcelo Bielsa

By Robert Summerscales
12 hours ago
David Beckham pictured in action for PSG against Lionel Messi and Barcelona in 2013
News

Lionel Messi To Inter Miami Is A "Possibility", Says David Beckham's Business Partner

By Robert Summerscales
14 hours ago
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone pictured during his side's game against Manchester United on February 23, 2022
News

Former Man United Captain Tells Club To "Go And Get" Diego Simeone As Next Manager

By Robert Summerscales
15 hours ago
Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio pictured at a Louis Vuitton event in Paris in January 2022
Transfer Talk

LA Galaxy Linked With Sergio Ramos As Real Madrid Icon Struggles For Game Time At PSG

By Robert Summerscales
17 hours ago
FIFA president Gianni Infantino pictured holding the World Cup trophy while talking to Vladimir Putin at Russia 2018
News

FIFA And UEFA Ban Russia And All Russian Clubs From World Soccer

By Robert Summerscales
18 hours ago
Gianluigi Buffon celebrates Parma's win over SPAL in Serie B in February 2022
News

New Gianluigi Buffon Contract To Keep Italy Legend Playing For Parma Beyond 46th Birthday

By Robert Summerscales
19 hours ago
FIFA's logo and the Russian flag are seen displayed on a phone screen
News

FIFA Ruling On Russian Flag Changes Nothing As World Cup Rivals Still Refuse To Play

By Robert Summerscales
20 hours ago