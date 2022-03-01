Girlfriend Of Kepa Arrizabalaga Addresses Chelsea Fans After EFL Cup Final Loss

The girlfriend of Kepa Arrizabalaga has leapt to the Chelsea goalkeeper's defense after he was the subject of criticism following Sunday's EFL Cup final.

Kepa started the final against Liverpool on the bench but was brought on seconds before the game went to a penalty shootout, having ended 0-0 after 120 minutes,

Edouard Mendy had been in fine form during normal and extra time, topping our Chelsea player ratings, but Thomas Tuchel believed Kepa to be a better option to face penalties.

Chelsea manager Tuchel had been hoping that Kepa could be his side's hero in the shootout. But the Spaniard failed to save any of Liverpool's penalties, before taking and missing the final spot-kick himself as the Blues lost 11-10.

Kepa and Tuchel's decision to bring him on then became targets for criticism, both in the media and by fans online.

But former basketball player and Miss Universe Spain 2020 Andrea Martinez, who was pictured at Wembley wearing a replica shirt with "Arrizabalaga 1" on the back, believes the fall-out has been unfair on her partner.

Andrea Martinez, pictured wearing a Chelsea jersey, posted a message of support to Kepa Arrizabalaga Instagram/@andrea.martinezf

Martinez posted a picture on her Instagram story of Kepa being consoled by his Chelsea teammates.

She captioned the image with the message: "One of the things I've learnt when I was a basketball player was that a team is always a team. There are no heroes, there are no villains.

"In my personal opinion this is a very unfair situation and I'm not just talking about today.

"Real supporters must show the love today, not just when we win.

"@kepaarrizabalaga we are so proud of you, as a goalkeeper and even more as a person.

"Humble, brilliant, kind, generous, intelligent, hard worker, talented and the most beautiful soul I've ever met.

"This is just the small line of a huge book. Let's go my boy, let's go guys. Love you."