Kylian Mbappe To Announce His Real Madrid Decision "Very Soon"

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has said that he will announce where he will be playing next season "very soon".

Mbappe's current PSG contract is due to expire on June 30 and he will either sign a new deal with the French champions or move to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Both clubs have tabled lucrative contract offers for the 23-year-old, who visited Madrid last week to look around the city.

If this is to be Mbappe's final season at PSG, he will leave on a high.

Despite throwing away a 2-0 lead against Real in the Champions League last 16, PSG have dominated domestically in Ligue 1.

Mbappe has dominated too. With one round of fixtures remaining, he has scored more goals, 25, and provided more assists, 17, than any other Ligue 1 player.

It was therefore no surprise that on Sunday night he was presented with the Ligue 1 Player of the Season award.

Kylian Mbappe pictured with his trophy after being named as the 2021/22 Ligue 1 Player of the Season IMAGO/PanoramiC

Speaking at Sunday's awards ceremony, Mbappe said: "I can't say about my future but you'll know very soon… it's almost decided.

"This isn’t the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done.

"I will officially announce my decision on the future before I join the France national team in June."

France have four UEFA Nations League fixtures this summer, starting on June 3 with a home game against Denmark.

They then play Croatia twice, either side of an away trip to Austria.