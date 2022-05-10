Kylian Mbappe Spotted In Madrid Amid Real Rumors As Spanish Media Gets Excited

Two of Spain's biggest sports newspapers led their front pages on Tuesday with a picture of Kylian Mbappe in Madrid.

Mbappe, 23, has long been rumored to be on his way to Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30.

No deal has officially been announced yet, with PSG still said to be clinging to the faint hope that they may be able to persuade Mbappe to sign a new deal in Paris.

But Mbappe fueled further talk about a move to Madrid this week after he was spotted in the city with PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi.

Morocco international Hakimi is an ideal person to guide Mbappe around Madrid as he joined Real aged eight in 2006 and was subsequently on their books for 14 years.

The picture which newspapers Marca and AS used on their front pages had originally been shared by Mbappe on his Instagram account.

Mbappe posted a picture of himself and Hakimi posing for a mirror selfie, alongside the caption: "OFF", followed by a sunglasses emoji.

The Twitter account of radio show El Partidazo de COPE later posted videos of Mbappe getting into a car at various stages of his day and night out on Monday.

The show reported that former Real captain Sergio Ramos was also with Mbappe and Hakimi.

In terms of what was written in the media, Marca reported that Mbappe was spending several days in Madrid and that he still wishes to move there this summer.

But Marca added that there will be no movement on the deal until PSG have completed their season - they have two more Ligue 1 games to play.

AS claimed in their front-page story that Mbappe will be announced as a Real player in July and that he will be presented at the Bernabeu before the club's pre-season tour to the USA.