Leeds United Break Premier League Record For Most Yellow Cards In One Season

Leeds United have broken a Premier League record for the most yellow cards received in a season.

Brazilian midfielder Raphinha was the man who picked up his team's record-breaking 95th yellow card.

The previous record of 94 had been set by Sunderland in the 2014/15 season.

Raphinha's booking came moments after Luke Ayling had become the second Leeds player to be sent off during their 2021/22 EPL campaign.

Right-back Ayling initially received a yellow for his two-footed lunge on Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli. But that card was canceled and replaced by a red after the VAR had urged referee Chris Kavanagh to review the tackle at his pitch-side monitor.

Kavanagh then showed a yellow card to Raphinha for dissent.

That was not Leeds' final card of the game. Mateusz Klich also saw yellow during the first half after an ugly clash with Granit Xhaka.

Leeds were already 2-0 down by the time Ayling was sent off on 27 minutes.

Both goals had been scored by former Leeds loanee Eddie Nketiah.

SEE MORE: Watch Illan Meslier Gift Arsenal Comedy Goal As Eddie Nketiah Tackles Leeds Keeper In Box

Ten of Leeds' yellow cards this season have been issued to Junior Firpo, who has received the joint most in the 2021/22 EPL.

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek, Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma and Burnley duo Josh Brownhill and James Tarkowski have also been cautioned 10 times this season.

Junior Firpo (right) pictured receiving a yellow card in Leeds United's game against Crystal Palace in November 2021

