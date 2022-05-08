Arsenal received a welcome gift from Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier inside the opening five minutes of Sunday's Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.

Luke Ayling passed the ball back to Meslier, who overestimated how much time he had.

Meslier controlled the ball before attempting to clear it, but he was unable to complete his a second touch as Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah tackled him to score.

Nketiah, who spent half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Leeds, scored again moments later to give Arsenal a 2-0 advantage after 10 minutes.