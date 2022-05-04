Skip to main content

Ligue 1 Player Of The Season Shortlist: PSG Duo Lionel Messi And Neymar Overlooked

The two highest-paid soccer stars in France have both failed to make the shortlist for the Ligue 1 Player of the Season award.

Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Lionel Messi are said to earn salaries of €4,083,000 and €3,375,000 respectively.

But neither of the former Barcelona forwards were nominated for Ligue 1's top player award after failing to live up to their high standards this season.

Messi, playing his first club season away from Barca, has only scored four goals in 23 league appearances for PSG. He has assisted 13 goals though.

Neymar and Lionel Messi pictured playing for PSG in April 2022

Meanwhile, Neymar has provided 11 goals and six assists in 20 Ligue 1 matches.

Those numbers are certainly not bad, but they are vastly inferior to the figures boasted by PSG's sole nominee Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has scored more goals, 24, and registered more assists, 15, than any other player in Ligue 1 this season.

Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder and Rennes striker Martin Terrier have each scored 21 goals from 34 games so far. They have both made the five-man shortlist.

So have 35-year-old Marseille playmaker Dimitri Payet, who has recorded 12 goals and 10 assists, and Lyon's Brazilian ace Lucas Paqueta.

Ligue 1 Player Of The Season Shortlist

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)
Martin Terrier (Rennes)
Dimitri Payet (Marseille)
Lucas Paqueta (Lyon)

