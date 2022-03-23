Lionel Messi's €40.5m Salary Lower Than Neymar's According To List Of Ligue 1's Top Earners
Paris Saint-Germain look set to win the Ligue 1 title this season but that should come as no surprise when you see how much money they are spending on player salaries.
French newspaper L'Equipe recently published a report revealing the 30 highest paid players in Ligue 1.
Remarkably, the top 14 highest earners in French soccer all play for PSG.
But Lionel Messi, regarded by many as the greatest player of all time, is not top of the list.
Lionel Messi Salary
According to L'Equipe's information, Messi earns an estimated €3,375,000 per month at PSG, which works out €40.5m per year and nearly €779k a week.
But that is almost €8.5m less than Neymar is said to be on annually, with the Brazil captain apparently earning €4,083,000 per month.
Kylian Mbappe is third on the list with a monthly wage of €2,220,000, while the highest-earning non-PSG player is Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco on €650,000 monthly.
Although Mbappe earns over three times more than Ben Yedder, the Monaco striker is actually the leading scorer in Ligue 1 this season.
Ben Yedder moved two goals clear of Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot by bagging a brace in Monaco's 3-0 win over PSG at the weekend.
After Ben Yedder, Monaco teammate Cesc Fabregas is the next non-PSG player on the list, in 18th place on €600,000 a month.
Highest Salaries In Ligue 1
|Player
|Team
|Monthly salary
1. Neymar
PSG
€4,083,000
2. Lionel Messi
PSG
€3,375,000
3. Kylian Mbappe
PSG
€2,220,000
=4. Marquinhos
PSG
€1,200,000
=4. Marco Verratti
PSG
€1,200,000
6. Achraf Hakimi
PSG
€1,083,000
7. Keylor Navas
PSG
€1,000,000
8. Angel Di Maria
PSG
€950,000
=9. Georginio Wijnaldum
PSG
€916,000
=9. Gianluigi Donnarumma
PSG
€916,000
11. Mauro Icardi
PSG
€800,000
12. Sergio Ramos
PSG
€791,600
13. Leandro Parades
PSG
€750,000
14. Juan Bernat
PSG
€730,000
=15. Wissam Ben Yedder
Monaco
€650,000
=15. Ander Herrera
PSG
€650,000
17. Presnel Kimpembe
PSG
€640,000
18. Cesc Fabregas
PSG
€600,000
19. Julian Draxler
Monaco
€562,000
=20. Layvin Kurzawa
PSG
€500,000
=20. Idrissa Gueye
PSG
€500,000
22. Abdou Diallo
PSG
€450,000
23. Thilo Kehrer
PSG
€410,000
=24. Cedric Bakambu
Marseille
€400,000
=24. Arkadiusz Milik
Marseille
€400,000
=24. Alexander Nubel
Monaco
€400,000
=27. Tanguy Ndombele
Lyon
€350,000
=27. Jerome Boateng
Lyon
€350,000
=27. Dimitri Payet
Marseille
€350,000
30. Renato Sanches
Lille
€338,000
L'Equipe also published a list of the highest Premier League salaries, with Cristiano Ronaldo topping it on £26.4m per year.
Ronaldo's salary at Manchester United roughly converts to €32m - more than 20% less than Messi's PSG pay packet.