Lionel Messi's €40.5m Salary Lower Than Neymar's According To List Of Ligue 1's Top Earners

Paris Saint-Germain look set to win the Ligue 1 title this season but that should come as no surprise when you see how much money they are spending on player salaries.

French newspaper L'Equipe recently published a report revealing the 30 highest paid players in Ligue 1.

Remarkably, the top 14 highest earners in French soccer all play for PSG.

But Lionel Messi, regarded by many as the greatest player of all time, is not top of the list.

Lionel Messi Salary

According to L'Equipe's information, Messi earns an estimated €3,375,000 per month at PSG, which works out €40.5m per year and nearly €779k a week.

But that is almost €8.5m less than Neymar is said to be on annually, with the Brazil captain apparently earning €4,083,000 per month.

Neymar and Lionel Messi pictured during PSG's 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid in March 2022

Neymar and Lionel Messi are said to be the two highest-earning players in France's Ligue 1

Kylian Mbappe is third on the list with a monthly wage of €2,220,000, while the highest-earning non-PSG player is Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco on €650,000 monthly.

Although Mbappe earns over three times more than Ben Yedder, the Monaco striker is actually the leading scorer in Ligue 1 this season.

Ben Yedder moved two goals clear of Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot by bagging a brace in Monaco's 3-0 win over PSG at the weekend.

After Ben Yedder, Monaco teammate Cesc Fabregas is the next non-PSG player on the list, in 18th place on €600,000 a month.

Highest Salaries In Ligue 1

Lionel Messi's salary is the second highest in Ligue 1, according to these figures published by L'Equipe

PlayerTeamMonthly salary

1. Neymar

PSG

€4,083,000

2. Lionel Messi 

PSG

€3,375,000

3. Kylian Mbappe

PSG

€2,220,000

=4. Marquinhos

PSG

€1,200,000

=4. Marco Verratti 

PSG

€1,200,000

6. Achraf Hakimi 

PSG

€1,083,000

7. Keylor Navas

PSG

€1,000,000

8. Angel Di Maria

PSG

€950,000

=9. Georginio Wijnaldum

PSG

€916,000

=9. Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG

€916,000

11. Mauro Icardi

PSG

€800,000

12. Sergio Ramos

PSG

€791,600

13. Leandro Parades

PSG

€750,000

14. Juan Bernat

PSG

€730,000

=15. Wissam Ben Yedder 

Monaco

€650,000

=15. Ander Herrera

PSG

€650,000

17. Presnel Kimpembe

PSG

€640,000

18. Cesc Fabregas

PSG

€600,000

19. Julian Draxler

Monaco

€562,000

=20. Layvin Kurzawa

PSG

€500,000

=20. Idrissa Gueye

PSG

€500,000

22. Abdou Diallo

PSG

€450,000

23. Thilo Kehrer

PSG

€410,000

=24. Cedric Bakambu

Marseille

€400,000

=24. Arkadiusz Milik

Marseille

€400,000

=24. Alexander Nubel

Monaco

€400,000

=27. Tanguy Ndombele

Lyon

€350,000

=27. Jerome Boateng

Lyon

€350,000

=27. Dimitri Payet

Marseille

€350,000

30. Renato Sanches

Lille

€338,000

L'Equipe also published a list of the highest Premier League salaries, with Cristiano Ronaldo topping it on £26.4m per year.

Ronaldo's salary at Manchester United roughly converts to €32m - more than 20% less than Messi's PSG pay packet.

Lionel Messi's €40.5m Salary Lower Than Neymar's According To List Of Ligue 1's Top Earners

