Lionel Messi's €40.5m Salary Lower Than Neymar's According To List Of Ligue 1's Top Earners

Paris Saint-Germain look set to win the Ligue 1 title this season but that should come as no surprise when you see how much money they are spending on player salaries.

French newspaper L'Equipe recently published a report revealing the 30 highest paid players in Ligue 1.

Remarkably, the top 14 highest earners in French soccer all play for PSG.

But Lionel Messi, regarded by many as the greatest player of all time, is not top of the list.

Lionel Messi Salary

According to L'Equipe's information, Messi earns an estimated €3,375,000 per month at PSG, which works out €40.5m per year and nearly €779k a week.

But that is almost €8.5m less than Neymar is said to be on annually, with the Brazil captain apparently earning €4,083,000 per month.

Neymar and Lionel Messi are said to be the two highest-earning players in France's Ligue 1 IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

Kylian Mbappe is third on the list with a monthly wage of €2,220,000, while the highest-earning non-PSG player is Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco on €650,000 monthly.

Although Mbappe earns over three times more than Ben Yedder, the Monaco striker is actually the leading scorer in Ligue 1 this season.

Ben Yedder moved two goals clear of Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot by bagging a brace in Monaco's 3-0 win over PSG at the weekend.

After Ben Yedder, Monaco teammate Cesc Fabregas is the next non-PSG player on the list, in 18th place on €600,000 a month.

Highest Salaries In Ligue 1

Player Team Monthly salary 1. Neymar PSG €4,083,000 2. Lionel Messi PSG €3,375,000 3. Kylian Mbappe PSG €2,220,000 =4. Marquinhos PSG €1,200,000 =4. Marco Verratti PSG €1,200,000 6. Achraf Hakimi PSG €1,083,000 7. Keylor Navas PSG €1,000,000 8. Angel Di Maria PSG €950,000 =9. Georginio Wijnaldum PSG €916,000 =9. Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG €916,000 11. Mauro Icardi PSG €800,000 12. Sergio Ramos PSG €791,600 13. Leandro Parades PSG €750,000 14. Juan Bernat PSG €730,000 =15. Wissam Ben Yedder Monaco €650,000 =15. Ander Herrera PSG €650,000 17. Presnel Kimpembe PSG €640,000 18. Cesc Fabregas PSG €600,000 19. Julian Draxler Monaco €562,000 =20. Layvin Kurzawa PSG €500,000 =20. Idrissa Gueye PSG €500,000 22. Abdou Diallo PSG €450,000 23. Thilo Kehrer PSG €410,000 =24. Cedric Bakambu Marseille €400,000 =24. Arkadiusz Milik Marseille €400,000 =24. Alexander Nubel Monaco €400,000 =27. Tanguy Ndombele Lyon €350,000 =27. Jerome Boateng Lyon €350,000 =27. Dimitri Payet Marseille €350,000 30. Renato Sanches Lille €338,000

L'Equipe also published a list of the highest Premier League salaries, with Cristiano Ronaldo topping it on £26.4m per year.

Ronaldo's salary at Manchester United roughly converts to €32m - more than 20% less than Messi's PSG pay packet.