Luka Modric Will Play In "At Least" One More International Tournament After World Cup

Saturday's third-place playoff at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was NOT Luka Modric's final match for Croatia.

The game, in which Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to win bronze medals at Qatar 2022, was Modric's 19th and last World Cup game because he will be approaching his 41st birthday by the time the 2026 tournament takes place.

However, speaking after the match, Modric made it clear that he intends to feature at the UEFA Nations League Finals in June 2023.

Croatia have never won a major trophy, despite reaching three World Cup semi-finals since 1998.

But that could change this summer when Croatia will be joined at the Nations League Finals by Spain, Italy and hosts Holland.

Modric, who was part of the Real Madrid team that won last season's UEFA Champions League, is not yet sure if the Nations League will be his last international tournament.

The 37-year-old plans to consider his future before the next European Championship in Germany in 2024.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS on Saturday, Modric said: "I still feel I can perform on a high level.

"I want to continue at least until Nations League. That will give me time to think about Euro 2024."

