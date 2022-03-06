Skip to main content

Man City Player Ratings Vs United As 10/10 Kevin De Bruyne Dominates Derby

Kevin De Bruyne was on top form as Manchester City beat Manchester United 4-1 in Sunday's derby at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian scored his 50th and 51st Premier League goals, before setting up Riyad Mahrez for a stunning volley.

Mahrez also bagged a brace, after netting again late on.

United did have a moment of their own to celebrate in the first half when Jadon Sancho scored against his former club to make it 1-1.

But the day belonged to City and we have evaluated their players with individual ratings below.

Man City Player Ratings

Ederson - 5.5/10

Made one save but was unable to get close to Sancho's precise shot.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

On a weekend which saw Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold receive rave reviews for their attacking exploits, City's number 2 quietly reminded everyone why many see him as England's best traditional right-back. Barely put a foot wrong defensively.

John Stones - 7/10

Stood up well to block a goal-bound Alex Telles effort just before half-time. Rarely stretched defensively. Looked cool on the ball.

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

Showed good awareness to halt a dangerous run from Anthony Elanga. Excellent in possession. Played 94 passes, including an excellent ball to Jack Grealish which sent City from 0-60 in a heartbeat.

Joao Cancelo - 7.5/10

Is best known for his attacking qualities but stood out for a fine defensive display. Made more tackles, five, and interceptions, three, than any other City player.

Kevin De Bruyne - 10/10

Set the tone for one of the most dominant Manchester derby displays in Premier League history with a low driven finish to give City the lead inside five minutes. Could have scored twice more before he calmly slotted in City's second. Was head and shoulders better than everyone else on the pitch. Set up City's third with an inviting cross for Mahrez. Subbed off to a standing ovation 10 minutes from the end.

Rodri - 5.5/10

Dibbled past too easily by Sancho before the winger fired in United's equalizer. Otherwise solid.

Jack Grealish - 6.5/10

Making his first Premier League start in six games, the former Aston Villa playmaker dazzled in flashes down City's left, giving Aaron Wan-Bissaka the runaround.

Riyad Mahrez - 8.5/10

Barely involved until the final minute of the first half when he danced in from the left and forced a fine save out of David de Gea. But was a constant threat in the second half. Scored brilliantly when he nailed a volley from the edge of the box after being teed up by a De Bruyne corner. Scored again late on after just beating United's offside line.

Phil Foden - 7/10

Hit the crossbar, almost by mistake, in the first half. Produced a Gascoigne-esque piece of skill in the build-up to De Bruyne's second goal when he dinked the ball over Victor Lindelof.

Bernardo Silva - 8/10

Was absolutely everywhere for City. Impossible for United to mark. Assisted De Bruyne for the opener.

