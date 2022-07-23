Skip to main content

Man United 2-2 Aston Villa: Erik Ten Hag's 100% Record Blows Away In Wet And Windy Perth

Manchester United's perfect run of pre-season results under new manager Erik ten Hag came to an end in Australia on Saturday.

After beating Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace, it looked like United were heading for a fourth-straight win.

United led Villa 2-0 going into the half-time interval thanks to Jadon Sancho's third goal of the summer and a Matty Cash OG.

But in stormy conditions, Villa stormed back in the second period.

Ten Hag did not make any half-time substitutions, while Villa introduced four new players.

One of those subs, Leon Bailey, produced a moment of individual brilliance to get Villa back into the game on 50 minutes.

Bailey ran with the ball from inside his own half before placing a low show beyond David de Gea from the edge of the penalty area.

The confident winger almost equalized moments later when he dribbled around De Gea only to see his shot blocked by a sliding Harry Maguire.

Villa were the much better side in the second half, even more so after Ten Hag made 10 subs in the 67th minute.

By this point the wind was blowing so hard that some chairs had been thrown across the stadium.

In the third minute of added time, United blew their lead as Bailey's in-swinging corner was met by the head of Calum Chambers.

An action shot taken after Aston Villa scored a late equalizer against Manchester United in their 2022 friendly

