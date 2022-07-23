Watch Jadon Sancho Score 3rd Pre-Season Goal Of 2022 As Exiled England Trio Combine

Jadon Sancho scored his third pre-season goal of the summer on Saturday to put Manchester United 1-0 up against Aston Villa in Australia.

Sancho volleyed home from the edge of the six-yard box midway through the first half at Perth's Optus Stadium after good work from Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

Rashford held onto the ball inside the penalty area before feeding the overlapping Shaw and his first-time cross fell very invitingly for Sancho, who also netted against Liverpool and Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Jadon Sancho has scored three goals for Manchester United in friendlies this summer IMAGO/News Images/Patrick Hoelscher

Sancho, Shaw and Rashford have 90 England caps between them but they were all left out of Gareth Southgate's most recent squad.

England manager Southgate likes to pick his players based on form, while last season was United's worst in Premier League history.

If United's currently-exiled England trio can start the 2022/23 season in good form then there is every chance that they will make Southgate's squad for the World Cup in November.

Sancho and Rashford were involved in United's second goal against Villa too.

It came just before the half-time whistle when Sancho crossed for Rashford, whose volleyed shot flew into the net via a huge deflection off defender Matty Cash.