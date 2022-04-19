Man United Boss Ralf Rangnick Explains Phil Jones Decision After Switching To 5-3-2 Vs Liverpool

There was a surprise name on the Manchester United teamsheet ahead of Tuesday's clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick opted to pick Phil Jones in a back three as he lined his side up in a 5-3-2 formation.

Rangnick has generally played 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 this season, but he opted for an extra center-back against the Premier League's most prolific scorers.

With Raphael Varane out injured, Rangnick chose to deploy Jones and Victor Lindelof alongside captain Harry Maguire.

Jones had only played twice previously this season and United lost both of those games.

He played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 defeat by Wolves at Old Trafford in January, before coming off the bench in February's FA Cup game against Middlesbrough, which United lost in a penalty shootout.

But Rangnick told MUTV "He played well when he played against Wolves.

"Raphael Varane is still injured so I had to decide between him and Eric Bailly, and I decided for him, as an experienced player, as somebody who is also talking to other players, and this is why I decided for him."

Bailly was named on the bench at Anfield, alongside with defensive midfielder Scott McTominay who had missed United's last two games.

On McTominay, Rangnick added: "He told me he would be ready for 10 and 15 mins at the end if necessary."