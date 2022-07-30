Skip to main content

Martin Odegaard Confirmed As Youngest Arsenal Captain Since Cesc Fabregas

Martin Odegaard has been confirmed as Arsenal's new permanent captain.

Arsenal had been without an official skipper since Alexandre Lacazette departed on a free transfer at the end of June.

Lacazette had only been appointed on a temporary basis midway through the 2021/22 season after Mikel Arteta stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy for disciplinary reasons.

Arsenal announced Odegaard's appointment on Saturday before their final pre-season game of the summer.

Odegaard then played the full 90 minutes as Arsenal thrashed Sevilla 6-0 to win the 11th edition of the Emirates Cup.

Speaking after the match in a short video, Odegaard said: "I'm very proud to be named captain for this amazing football club.

"Thank you very much for the support today at the stadium. We are looking forward to starting the league now, so let's go."

Martin Odegaard pictured lifting the Emirates Cup trophy hours after being confirmed as Arsenal's new permanent captain on July 30, 2022

Martin Odegaard pictured lifting the Emirates Cup trophy hours after being confirmed as Arsenal's new permanent captain

Arsenal ended their pre-season with a perfect record of five wins from five games.

Gabriel Jesus scored seven goals in those five games after bagging a hat-trick against Sevilla.

Aged 23, Odegaard is the youngest Arsenal captain since Cesc Fabregas, who took the role as a 21-year-old in 2008.

Tony Adams also captained the Gunners at 21, but the late Terry Neil, who passed away on Thursday, still holds the record as the youngest ever Arsenal captain.

Neil was just 20 when he officially took the Arsenal armband in 1962.

Martin Odegaard pictured lifting the Emirates Cup trophy hours after being confirmed as Arsenal's new permanent captain on July 30, 2022
News

Martin Odegaard Confirmed As Youngest Arsenal Captain Since Cesc Fabregas

By Robert Summerscales47 seconds ago
Manchester United midfielder Fred pictured arguing with the referee after being sent off against Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly in July 2022
News

Fred Sent Off Against Atletico Madrid As Man United Suffer First Defeat Under Erik Ten Hag

By Robert Summerscales34 minutes ago
Gabriel Jesus pictured celebrating a goal on his first Arsenal appearance at the Emirates Stadium - against Sevilla in July 2022
News

Gabriel Jesus Scores Hat-Trick On Home Debut As Arsenal Smash Sevilla To Win Emirates Cup

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling (left) pictured scoring for Chelsea in a 3-1 friendly win over Udinese in July 2022
News

Chelsea End Mixed Pre-Season On High As Raheem Sterling Scores In Win Over Udinese

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces "The King" Will Play For Man United Against Rayo Vallecano

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in 2019
News

Sir Alex Ferguson Handed New Job By Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian pictured during a pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig in July 2022
News

Adrian's Starting Place In Liverpool Line-Up To Face Manchester City Virtually Confirmed

By Robert SummerscalesJul 29, 2022 4:56 AM EDT
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) pictured hugging Oleksandr Zinchenko after a game in 2019
News

Pep Guardiola Says Man City Will Miss Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko And Gabriel Jesus

By Robert SummerscalesJul 29, 2022 4:11 AM EDT
KSI and Logan Paul pose with an Arsenal shirt after their drink "PRIME" was named in July 2022 as the EPL club's "official hydration partner"
News

KSI And Logan Paul Link Up With Arsenal As Club Announce PRIME As "Official Hydration Partner"

By Robert SummerscalesJul 29, 2022 3:23 AM EDT