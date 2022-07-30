Martin Odegaard Confirmed As Youngest Arsenal Captain Since Cesc Fabregas

Martin Odegaard has been confirmed as Arsenal's new permanent captain.

Arsenal had been without an official skipper since Alexandre Lacazette departed on a free transfer at the end of June.

Lacazette had only been appointed on a temporary basis midway through the 2021/22 season after Mikel Arteta stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy for disciplinary reasons.

Arsenal announced Odegaard's appointment on Saturday before their final pre-season game of the summer.

Odegaard then played the full 90 minutes as Arsenal thrashed Sevilla 6-0 to win the 11th edition of the Emirates Cup.

Speaking after the match in a short video, Odegaard said: "I'm very proud to be named captain for this amazing football club.

"Thank you very much for the support today at the stadium. We are looking forward to starting the league now, so let's go."

Martin Odegaard pictured lifting the Emirates Cup trophy hours after being confirmed as Arsenal's new permanent captain IMAGO/PA Images/Aaron Chown

Arsenal ended their pre-season with a perfect record of five wins from five games.

Gabriel Jesus scored seven goals in those five games after bagging a hat-trick against Sevilla.

Aged 23, Odegaard is the youngest Arsenal captain since Cesc Fabregas, who took the role as a 21-year-old in 2008.

Tony Adams also captained the Gunners at 21, but the late Terry Neil, who passed away on Thursday, still holds the record as the youngest ever Arsenal captain.

Neil was just 20 when he officially took the Arsenal armband in 1962.