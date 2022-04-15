Skip to main content

Mason Greenwood Rumors About Return To Man United Training Are False, Reporters Clarify

Multiple journalists have confirmed that Mason Greenwood has NOT returned to Manchester United training despite widespread rumors on Twitter.

Greenwood is currently on bail after being arrested earlier this year on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, making threats to kill and assault.

Greenwood has not featured for United since their 1-0 win over West Ham on January 22 after being suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.

The 20-year-old was arrested on January 31 after police officers responded to seeing an 18-year-old woman reporting claims of violence and sexual threats on social media.

Mason Greenwood pictured in action for Manchester United against West Ham on January 22, 2022

Mason Greenwood pictured in action for Manchester United in his last game before being suspended by the club

It was reported by British newspaper The Sun last week that Greenwood would likely "discover if he is to face rape charges in a matter of days".

Seven days on, no such decision has been made and the police investigation into allegations against Greenwood remain ongoing.

But Greenwood's name trended on Twitter throughout Friday after rumors went viral claiming that he had returned to training with United.

These rumors were false, as confirmed by Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail and BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

"Mason Greenwood isn't back in training at Man Utd and there has been no change in his situation despite rumours circulating on social media", tweeted Wheeler.

Stone wrote: "No change to Mason Greenwood situation. Has not returned to training."

United host Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.

A supporters group is planning to stage a protest at the game by refusing to enter the seating area at Old Trafford until after the first 17 minutes.

This is to express their disapproval at the Glazer family, which has owned United for the past 17 seasons.

