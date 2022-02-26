Skip to main content

Mauricio Pochettino Said To Have Rejected Man United Offer As He Waits For Real Madrid Job

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly snubbed an approach from Manchester United.

Pochettino is one of the top names on United's short-list, according to The Atheltic, as they look to appoint a permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked in November and replaced by Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis.

But a report by SPORT in Spain has claimed that Pochettino is keeping his options open as he would prefer to take the Real Madrid job in the summer.

Former Tottenham boss Pochettino is under contract at PSG until June 2023 but there is no guarantee that he will be made to honor that deal.

Pochettino's future could depend on what happens at Real between now and the end of the season.

Unlike United, Real currently do have a permanent manager in place.

But SPORT suggest that Pochettino is keen to wait to see if Carlo Ancelotti will keep that job before committing to a new project elsewhere.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino pictured looking on during a game against Lyon

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants to work for Real Madrid over Man United

In fact, SPORT claim that Pochettino has already rejected United for that reason.

While Pochettino may hope to lead Real in future, his immediate focus will be to eliminate them from the Champions League.

PSG and Real were paired together in the Champions League round of 16, with Pochettino's side winning the first leg 1-0 in France ahead of the conclusion in Madrid on March 9.

Pochettino is not the only manager United have in their sights.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is another leading candidate, as per The Athletic.

Ten Hag is arguably doing a better job than Pochettino right now. His Ajax side have won all seven of their Champions League matches this season, while they sit five points clear at the top of the Dutch Eredivisie.

PSG are even further clear at the top in France's Ligue 1, but they have dropped more points than Ajax both domestically and in the UCL.

