PSG Player Ratings Vs Real Madrid: 9/10 Kylian Mbappe Papers Over Lionel Messi Penalty Miss

Paris Saint-Germain will take a narrow lead to Spain next month after sneaking a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League clash.

Although it took PSG until the final minute of added time to break though, their victory was thoroughly deserved.

Kylian Mbappe was the difference-maker as he scored the late goal, after Lionel Messi had earlier failed to convert a penalty won by the former Monaco star.

But many other players contributed to the PSG cause of we have rated those contributions below.

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

Was not called upon to make a single save.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

Impressed at both ends of the pitch. Made four tackles and three key passes.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.5/10

Won his personal battle with France teammate Karim Benzema.

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

Composed in possession. Denied substitute Rodrygo with an excellent block.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

A brilliant display on what was the 19-year-old's first appearance in the Champions League knockout phase.

Nuno Mendes pictured shielding the ball from Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio IMAGO/Gerrit van Keulen

Danilo Pereira - 6/10

Has scored four goals in Ligue 1 this season, but rarely ventured too far forward against Real. Shielded Kimpembe and Marquinhos well.

Leandro Paredes - 6.5/10

Full of energy and industry. Held his own in a scrap with Casemiro.

Marco Verratti - 7.5/10

Was the best player by far in a midfield he shared with the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Harshly booked for a foul on Casemiro.

Angel Di Maria - 6/10

Missed a massive chance to give PSG an early lead - one of three shots he registered, all off target,

Lionel Messi - 6.5/10

Played as a false 9 so mainly operated from deep areas. Created a big early chance for Mbappe with a fine first-time lofted pass. Fluffed his big opportunity with a soft penalty that Thibaut Courtois saved, but then raised his game to try to make amends. Almost set up a late winner for Neymar.

Kylian Mbappe - 9/10

Twice forced good saves out of Courtois in the first half and looked dangerous whenever he got on the ball in wide areas. Gave a torrid time to Real right-back Dani Carvajal, who brought him down for the penalty. He was relentless all night and his fine individual goal at the end was well deserved.