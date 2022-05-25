Mo Salah Is Staying At Liverpool But Sadio Mane Won't Reveal His Plans Until After UCL Final

Liverpool star Mo Salah has reassured fans that he will not be leaving the club this summer.

Salah has 13 months left to run on his current contract and Liverpool have so far been frustrated in their attempts to agree an extension with him.

That had led to some speculation that Liverpool may consider selling their prized asset this year, rather than risk losing him next summer on a free transfer.

But Salah has insisted that Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid will not be his last appearance for the Reds.

"I don't want to talk about the contract now because we have a long time," Salah said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"I'm staying next season, for sure. That's clear. I'm staying next season. So, let's see after that."

But next season was not yet top of Salah's agenda.

He went on to add that his full focus was on beating Real so that captain Jordan Henderson can get his hands on the European Cup in Paris.

"I am only thinking about winning the Champions League and I want to see Hendo lifting the trophy again," Salah continued.

Salah and Liverpool have faced Real in a UCL final before. Salah was injured in the first half of the 2018 final, which Real won 3-1.

"I am very motivated," Salah said. "After what happened with Madrid last time and after what happened on Sunday [when Liverpool narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League] everyone is motivated to win the Champions League. Everybody is excited for it."

"[The 2018 final] was the worst moment of my career. I was really down. The worst thing that could happen to any football player.

"I've never had that feeling before in football."

Like Salah, Sadio Mane expressed his excitement about Saturday's final and the chance to make Liverpool champions of Europe for the seventh time.

But when asked about his future, Mane - whose current contract also expires in June 2023 - sounded less certain than Salah.

Mane said: "For sure it will be special to win it and make it seven.

"And this question, I will answer after the Champions League. If I'm staying or not - I'll answer after the Champions League."