Mo Salah Suffers Injury In FA Cup Final As Liverpool's Top Scorer Limps Off In First Half

Liverpool forward Mo Salah limped off during the first half of Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The Egyptian star sank to the floor at Wembley where he appeared to be suffering with groin pain.

Not wanting to risk his key man making the injury worse, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not hesitate and swiftly subbed him off in the 33rd minute.

Liverpool are not short of attacking resources, highlighted by the fact that Klopp was able to replace Salah with Diogo Jota, who has scored 23 goals for club and country this season.

Liverpool star Mo Salah pictured sat on the turf at Wembley Stadium receiving treatment for an injury, which ended his appearance in the 2022 FA Cup final prematurely IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

But Salah is still a special player for the Reds. He is currently the leading player in this season's Premier League in terms of both goals and assists.

News of Salah's injury will cause Klopp to sweat ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

Salah too will be desperate to recover in time to face Real.

He recently admitted that he was viewing that European showpiece as a "revenge" mission, after Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the 2018 Champions League final.

That 2018 final ended in tears for Salah, who was forced off in the first half in Kyiv with a shoulder injury.