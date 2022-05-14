Skip to main content

Mo Salah Suffers Injury In FA Cup Final As Liverpool's Top Scorer Limps Off In First Half

Liverpool forward Mo Salah limped off during the first half of Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The Egyptian star sank to the floor at Wembley where he appeared to be suffering with groin pain.

Not wanting to risk his key man making the injury worse, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not hesitate and swiftly subbed him off in the 33rd minute.

Liverpool are not short of attacking resources, highlighted by the fact that Klopp was able to replace Salah with Diogo Jota, who has scored 23 goals for club and country this season.

Liverpool star Mo Salah pictured sat on the turf at Wembley Stadium receiving treatment for an injury which ended his appearance in the 2022 FA Cup final prematurely

Liverpool star Mo Salah pictured sat on the turf at Wembley Stadium receiving treatment for an injury, which ended his appearance in the 2022 FA Cup final prematurely

But Salah is still a special player for the Reds. He is currently the leading player in this season's Premier League in terms of both goals and assists.

News of Salah's injury will cause Klopp to sweat ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

Salah too will be desperate to recover in time to face Real.

He recently admitted that he was viewing that European showpiece as a "revenge" mission, after Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the 2018 Champions League final.

That 2018 final ended in tears for Salah, who was forced off in the first half in Kyiv with a shoulder injury.

Mo Salah (center) pictured playing for Liverpool in the 2022 FA Cup final against Chelsea before he was subbed off due to an injury issue

Salah (center) pictured playing in action in the FA Cup final against Chelsea before he was subbed off due to an injury issue

Liverpool star Mo Salah pictured sat on the turf at Wembley Stadium receiving treatment for an injury which ended his appearance in the 2022 FA Cup final prematurely
News

Mo Salah Suffers Injury In FA Cup Final As Liverpool's Top Scorer Limps Off In First Half

By Robert Summerscales12 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured looking emotional as he stands in front of Bayern Munich's fans after the club's final game of the 2021/22 season
Watch

Robert Lewandowski Looks Emotional In Front Of Bayern Munich Fans But Was This Goodbye?

By Robert Summerscales24 minutes ago
Erling Haaland pictured scoring his final goal for Borussia Dortmund from a penalty kick in their 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin in May 2022
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Score And Celebrate His Final Goal For Borussia Dortmund

By Robert Summerscales58 minutes ago
A statue of Sergio Aguero pictured outside of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on the day it was unveiled in May 2022
News

Even Toni Kroos Thinks Man City's Sergio Aguero Statue Looks More Like Him

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
A leaked image of Newcastle United's 2022/23 away shirt
News

New Newcastle United Away Jersey Set To Be Big In Saudi Arabia But It Faces Criticism In UK

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti pictured gesturing to his players during their Champions League semi-final win over Manchester City in 2022
News

Real Madrid Will Line Up In Fluid 4-3-3 Formation Vs Liverpool, Says Carlo Ancelotti

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) pictured shielding the ball from Son Heung-min during Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Tottenham in May 2022
News

Premier League Player Of The Season Nominees And How To Vote

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Vinicius Junior pictured celebrating a goal on the night he scored his first hat-trick for Real Madrid - in a 6-0 win over Levante in May 2022
Watch

Watch Vinicius Junior Score His First Real Madrid Hat-Trick To Relegate Levante From La Liga

By Robert SummerscalesMay 12, 2022
Mikel Arteta pictured during his Arsenal team's 3-0 defeat at Tottenham in May 2022
News

Antonio Conte Advises Mikel Arteta To Stop Complaining About Refs And Focus On Arsenal

By Robert SummerscalesMay 12, 2022