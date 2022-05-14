Highlights: Liverpool Beat Chelsea In Another Wembley Shootout To Win Their Eighth FA Cup

Liverpool won the FA Cup for the eighth time in their history on Saturday by beating Chelsea in a tense final at Wembley Stadium.

These two teams had met 76 days earlier in the EFL Cup final which ended goalless before going all the way to a penalty shootout.

History repeated itself as again the score remained 0-0 after 120 minutes before Liverpool prevailed on spot kicks.

Liverpool scored from their first four penalties, but Cesar Azpilicueta fired wide for Chelsea.

That left Liverpool's fifth taker, Sadio Mane, with the chance to win the trophy for his side, but he was denied by Senegal teammate Edouard Mendy.

Mane's teammates bailed him out though, with Alisson Becker blocking Mason Mount's effort, before Kostas Tsimikas cooly scored the winner to seal a 6-5 victory in the shootout.

Liverpool's eighth FA Cup triumph took them joint level with Chelsea and Tottenham as the third most successful teams in the competition's 150-year history.

Only Arsenal (14) and Manchester United (12) have won the famous trophy more times than the Reds.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker pictured celebrating after making a save in the penalty shootout at the end of the 2022 FA Cup final against Chelsea IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Nigel Keene

Liverpool fans pictured during the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

FA Cup Final Highlights

The 2021/22 FA Cup had witnessed some spectacular goals on the road to Wembley but Liverpool almost scored a contender for Goal of the Season early in the first half.

Liverpool keeper Alisson started the move with a precise chip to Luis Diaz, who four passes later was sent racing through on goal by a piece of Trent Alexander-Arnold brilliance.

Using the outside of his right boot, Alexander-Arnold threaded a special pass between Chelsea's center-backs who could not stop Diaz.

Luckily for them, Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy could. The Senegalese stopper parried Diaz's effort, before Trevor Chalobah scrambled back to clear the ball off the goal-line.

Chelsea's first major chance fell to Christian Pulisic midway through the first half.

Mount got away down the Chelsea right before his low cross found Pulisic at the near post, but the USMNT star dragged his shot just wide.

Liverpool were then dealt a significant blow when Mo Salah limped off with what appeared to be a groin injury in the 33rd minute.

Salah's departure applied more pressure on Diaz to create something.

And the Colombian was one of three players to hit the woodwork in normal time.

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso was the first when his free-kick from a tight angle almost embarrassed Alisson at the start of the second half.

Diaz and Andy Robertson then crashed efforts off the post as Liverpool applied pressure in the final 10 minutes of the 90.

Virgil van Dijk was subbed off ahead of extra time after appearing to struggle physically towards the end of the 90.

He was not the only player who looked below 100% as the game dragged on.

As a consequence, extra time was a scrap and the quality level dipped.

Penalties began to look inevitable and indeed they arrived.

James Milner, Thiago, Roberto Firmino, Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota all converted from 12 yards for Liverpool, before Tsimikas struck the final blow.

Full highlights to follow.