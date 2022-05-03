Skip to main content

Mo Salah Wants Liverpool To Face Real Madrid Rather Than Man City In UCL Final

Mohamed Salah has admitted that Liverpool's objective this season is to win the quadruple.

Liverpool's players and manager Jurgen Klopp had been keen to play down talk of such a feat in previous weeks.

But after Liverpool beat Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate to reach their third Champions League final in five years, Salah told BT Sport: "The quadruple is the target now.

"Maybe not at the start of the season. I am always honest and focus on the Champions League and Premier League. But now, why not?"

Salah added that he began to seriously believe in the possibility of Liverpool winning four major trophies this season after they beat Manchester City 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in April.

Despite getting the better of City in the FA Cup, Salah is hoping to avoid Pep Guardiola's side in the Champions League final in Paris.

City take a 4-3 first-leg lead over Real Madrid to Spain on Wednesday.

"I want to play Madrid," said Salah. "City is a really tough team."

If indeed Real do overcome City, this year's UCL final would be a repeat of the 2018 showpiece.

That match does not hold happy memories for Salah, who was injured in the first half before Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv.

Mo Salah (right) pictured falling to the floor with Sergio Ramos during the 2018 Champions League final

Mo Salah (right) was injured during this clash with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos in the 2018 Champions League final

Unlike Salah, Liverpool center-back Virgil van Dijk does not appear to have a preference over who his team meet in the final.

"Any team that we face in the final of this competition will be a nightmare to play against," said the Dutchman.

"We know City but they know us too. We know how intense those games are. Real Madrid is Real Madrid - such a big club and an in-form striker [in Karim Benzema]."

On talk of the quadruple, Van Dijk added: "If you listen to us and the manager it is obvious that we don't think about these things.

"You can dream but you need to be realistic. Football is small margins."

Mo Salah (right) pictured falling to the floor with Sergio Ramos during the 2018 Champions League final
News

Mo Salah Wants Liverpool To Face Real Madrid Rather Than Man City In UCL Final

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Luis Diaz (center) celebrates after scoring for Liverpool in their 3-2 win at Villarreal in May 2022
News

Luis Diaz Must Start For Liverpool In Champions League Final

By Robert Summerscales30 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp (center) celebrates after his Liverpool side beat Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate to reach the 2022 Champions League final
News

Liverpool Make History By Scoring 139th Goal Of Season As Jurgen Klopp Ties UCL Finals Record

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Liverpool players pictured celebrating their 2019 Champions League triumph with an open-top bus parade
News

Liverpool's Plans For Trophy Parade Underway Ahead Of Potential Quadruple

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured celebrating with his team after winning the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham
News

Liverpool Become Fourth Club To Reach 10 European Cup Finals

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Sadio Mane pictured scoring to seal Liverpool's 3-2 win against Villarreal in May 2022
Watch

Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool: Watch All The Goals As Reds Rally On Bad Night For Geronimo Rulli

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Ryan Giggs (left), Roy Keane (center) and David Beckham pictured during Manchester United's 2-1 win at Everton in 2003
News

Manchester United's Best Ever XI In Premier League Era Named By Roy Keane

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
David Brookes (right) pictured in action for Bournemouth against Manchester City in September 2020
News

David Brookes Confirms He Is "Cancer Free" As Wales Star Eyes Return In World Cup Year

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Jesse Lingard pictured lifting the FA Cup in 2016 after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Crystal Palace in the final
News

Jesse Lingard's Brother Slams "Classless" Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago