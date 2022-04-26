For only the third time in Champions League history a semi-final match delivered seven goals.

Manchester City went into Tuesday's first-leg against Real Madrid as favorites to win the whole tournament.

And they ended the night with that title intact - but only just - after earning a 4-3 lead going into next week's second leg in Madrid.

But the momentum is now arguably with Madrid.

They were two goals behind on three occasions at the Etihad Stadium, before displaying the same kind of resilience which saw them knock out PSG and Chelsea from losing positions in previous rounds.

Real looked in real trouble after Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus fired City into a 2-0 lead inside the first 11 minutes.

Karim Benzema, fresh from scoring hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea, gave his side hope by pulling a goal back with his first shot of the night.

Phil Foden made in 3-1 early in the second half, but City's two-goal advantage was cut back to one within a couple of minutes thanks to a brilliant individual effort from Vinicius Junior.

Bernardo Silva then sent the Etihad Stadium into raptures once more, but an 82nd-minute Panenka penalty from Benzema left this semi-final finely balanced ahead of it's conclusion at the Bernabeu on May 4.

Man City 4-3 Real Madrid Highlights