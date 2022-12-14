Morocco Bow Out At Qatar 2022 As Most Successful African Team In World Cup History

Morocco will not be the first African champions in World Cup history, at least not in 2022.

The side ranked 22nd in the world by FIFA suffered their first defeat in 11 games on Wednesday when they lost 2-0 to reigning champions France in the semi-finals of Qatar 2022.

Morocco's loss ended hopes that they could become the first team from outside of Europe and South America to be crowned men's world champions.

But Walid Regragui's will still leave Qatar as the most successful African nation in World Cup history.

Players from Morocco pictured during their 2-0 loss to France in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals IMAGO/Uwe Kraft

Prior to 2022, only three African countries had reached the quarter-final stage and all had lost - Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010).

Although Morocco have been eliminated from the main race in Qatar, they still have one game left to play.

Morocco will meet Croatia in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Despite the third-place playoff being seen by many as the most meaningless game of all 64 played in the World Cup's current format, Khalifa International Stadium is likely to be full at the weekend.

Morocco have been one of the best-supported nations in Qatar, where many fans from other Arab nations have adopted them as their second team.

This army of fans have witnessed some excellent results.

Morocco held 2018 finalists Croatia to a 0-0 draw in their Group X opener.

They then beat Belgium, the team ranked second in the world by FIFA, 2-0 before defeating Canada 2-1 to top Group X.

Next up was a penalty-shootout win over Spain in the round of 16 following no goals in 120 minutes.

A fourth clean sheet in five World Cup games then helped Morocco overcome Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

France proved a challenge too great but Morocco bowed out with their heads held high.

Morocco is expected to bid to host the World Cup in 2030.

With home advantage, could they go one step further?