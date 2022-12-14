Skip to main content

Morocco Bow Out At Qatar 2022 As Most Successful African Team In World Cup History

Morocco will not be the first African champions in World Cup history, at least not in 2022.

The side ranked 22nd in the world by FIFA suffered their first defeat in 11 games on Wednesday when they lost 2-0 to reigning champions France in the semi-finals of Qatar 2022.

Morocco's loss ended hopes that they could become the first team from outside of Europe and South America to be crowned men's world champions.

But Walid Regragui's will still leave Qatar as the most successful African nation in World Cup history.

Players from Morocco pictured during their 2-0 loss to France in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals

Players from Morocco pictured during their 2-0 loss to France in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals

Prior to 2022, only three African countries had reached the quarter-final stage and all had lost - Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010).

Although Morocco have been eliminated from the main race in Qatar, they still have one game left to play.

Morocco will meet Croatia in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Despite the third-place playoff being seen by many as the most meaningless game of all 64 played in the World Cup's current format, Khalifa International Stadium is likely to be full at the weekend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Morocco have been one of the best-supported nations in Qatar, where many fans from other Arab nations have adopted them as their second team.

This army of fans have witnessed some excellent results.

Morocco held 2018 finalists Croatia to a 0-0 draw in their Group X opener.

They then beat Belgium, the team ranked second in the world by FIFA, 2-0 before defeating Canada 2-1 to top Group X.

Next up was a penalty-shootout win over Spain in the round of 16 following no goals in 120 minutes.

A fourth clean sheet in five World Cup games then helped Morocco overcome Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

France proved a challenge too great but Morocco bowed out with their heads held high.

Morocco is expected to bid to host the World Cup in 2030.

With home advantage, could they go one step further?

In This Article (2)

Morocco
Morocco
France
France

Theo Hernandez pictured celebrating after scoring for France in their 2022 World Cup semi-final win over Morocco
News

France Shutout Morocco To Reach Second Successive World Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe pictured together during PSG's Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa in October 2022
News

PSG Teammates Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe To Co-Star In World Cup Final As Rivals

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Morocco pictured during their 2-0 loss to France in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals
News

Morocco Bow Out At Qatar 2022 As Most Successful African Team In World Cup History

By Robert Summerscales
A general photo of Real Madrid's Valdebebas training base taken in 2019
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Real Madrid To Use Former Club's Training Center In Bid To Stay Fit Ahead Of January Transfer Window

By Robert Summerscales
Mikel Arteta pictured in Dubai during Arsenal's 2-1 win over AC Milan in December 2022
News

Mikel Arteta Confirms Arsenal "Are Looking" For January Signings

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured making his World Cup debut in 2006
News

Lionel Messi Confirms His World Cup Career Will End On Sunday

By Robert Summerscales
An image of Richarlison's back tattoo
News

Richarlison Gets Huge New Back Tattoo Featuring Neymar, Ronaldo And Himself

By Robert Summerscales
Argentina no.10 Lionel Messi pictured passing the ball to set up a goal against Croatia in a World Cup semi-final in December 2022
Watch

(Video) Superb Fan Footage Captures Lionel Messi's Incredible Assist for Julian Alvarez

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured during Argentina's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia
News

Lionel Messi Thinks Losing To Saudi Arabia Could Ultimately Help Argentina Win The World Cup

By Robert Summerscales