France Shutout Morocco To Reach Second Successive World Cup Final

France are FIFA World Cup finalists once again.

The 2018 champions beat Morocco 2-0 in Wednesday's semi-final to move to within touching distance of becoming the first back-to-back World Cup winners since 1962.

Theo Hernandez volleyed France in front inside the opening five minutes before substitute Randal Kolo Muani made sure of the victory by scoring his first ever international goal.

France had conceded in all of their last six matches but Hugo Lloris earned a priceless clean sheet by pulling off saves to deny Azzedine Ounahi and Jawad El Yamiq.

France will meet Argentina in Sunday's final at Lusail Stadium.

Morocco will play Croatia in the third-place playoff 24 hours earlier.

