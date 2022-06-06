Jurgen Klopp "Grateful" To James Milner For Taking Pay Cut To Sign New Liverpool Contract

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for James Milner after the 36-year-old midfielder signed a new contract to extend his spell at Anfield.

Vice-captain Milner joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015 and has played almost 300 games for the Reds.

His previous contract had been due to expire at the end of this month, but it was confirmed on Monday that he had penned an extension.

Liverpool's official website stated that Milner had "agreed fresh terms", which Sky Sports claimed equated to a reduction in his salary.

According to Sky, Milner rejected three offers from elsewhere - one from another Premier League team and two from outside of England - to take a pay cut to stay at Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Klopp declared himself very happy and "grateful" with Milner's decision.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: "I am delighted by this news. It's important for us – all of us.

"A lot is often made of James' leadership skills and his influence in the dressing room, and of course that's correct and justified, but nobody should overlook his quality on the pitch, where he continues to perform to a level that meant we simply couldn't afford to lose him.

"His professionalism is the benchmark for any athlete and it's why he sets the tone for this team with his ability and attitude.

"We had the longest campaign possible last season and Millie only got stronger and better and more influential as it went on.

"Typically, the discussions we had around extending his contract were centered on: what kind of contribution do we see him making as a player?

"My answer to him was the same I’ll share with supporters: we don’t limit it. We just want the same from him again, because that’s not possible to replace. He can still do it and we still need it.

"So I'm grateful he answered the call and agreed to give us the extra year of his extraordinary career. More to come."

Milner played in 39 matches during Liverpool's 2021/22 campaign which saw them reach the final of the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Champions League, while also recording the eighth highest points total in Premier League history.

Jurgen Klopp pictured hugging James Milner after their 2022 FA Cup final win over Chelsea IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

"I'm very pleased to be staying for another season," said Milner. "I have never taken playing for this club for granted and I never will.

"An overriding feeling for me – and a vitally important one in the process – was the belief I can still contribute to the team. The gaffer was clear what he thought and that was a big factor in me extending my contract.

"Ultimately it was a decision I made, with the support of my family, on the basis of the quality of people at the club; teammates first and foremost, along with the manager and coaches. Plus the brilliant training ground staff, who are the heartbeat of AXA. From the medical room, sports science, the kit department, nutrition, the canteen and office staff. All people who make the team what it is.

"As long as I can still play my part, that's not something easy to walk away from.

"Last season was extraordinary, even though it didn't have the ending we hoped it would. But I think that will only make us all even hungrier for more success, to be honest. I felt that after the parade and that played a part in my decision-making also. It's a unique club.

"Now this is signed, I'm already looking forward to getting back with everyone, refocusing and going again. It's a brilliant dressing room to be part of."