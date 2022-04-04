Skip to main content

Tottenham Vs Arsenal Date And Kick-Off Time Confirmed In Premier League Fixtures Update

The Premier League has finally set a new date for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal.

It will take place at 7.45pm UK time on Thursday May 12.

Ben White and Harry Kane pictured during Arsenal vs Tottenham in September 2021

The game had originally been scheduled for Sunday January 16, but it was called off after Arsenal made a request to the Premier League at the eleventh hour because they had several first-team players unavailable.

Only one of those players, Martin Odegaard, had been missing due to COVID. The other absentees were because of injury, suspension and call-ups to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Later in January, the Premier League changed its rules to avoid similar requests for postponements.

Both sets of fans then became frustrated by the length of time the Premier League was taking to confirm a new date.

But it is understood that the Premier League was at the mercy of Sky Sports, who wanted to wait to find the perfect TV slot for the match.

Indeed, Thursday May 12 makes the game an easy sell for the broadcaster.

There are no Champions League or Europa League matches that day to compete with for viewing figures.

Also, by placing the north London derby in between matchweeks 36 and 37, it creates the possibility of it being a winner-takes-all game for Champions League qualification.

Tottenham's Remaining Fixtures

Tottenham's remaining 2021/22 Premier League fixtures 

OppositionDate

Aston Villa (a)

Saturday April 9

Brighton (h)

Saturday April 16

Brentford (a)

Saturday April 23

Leicester (h)

Saturday April 30

Liverpool (a)

Saturday May 7

Arsenal (h)

Thursday May 12

Burnley (h)

Sunday May 15

Norwich (a)

Sunday May 22

Although the decision to call the game off in January was made upon a request from Arsenal, it could work in Tottenham's favor.

Star man Son Heung-min would have missed the match with a hamstring injury in January.

Son has since recovered from that problem and has been on top form in recent weeks. He scored and assisted in Sunday's 5-1 win over Newcastle.

The north London derby was not the only new date revealed by the Premier League on Monday.

It was one of 10 games given a new date or kick-off time after being selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

Premier League Fixture Changes

Saturday May 7: Brighton vs Manchester United, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 8: Arsenal vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 8: Man City vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm

Tuesday May 10: Aston Villa vs Liverpool, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday May 11: Leeds vs Chelsea, kick-off 7.30pm

Thursday May 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday May 15: Manchester United vs Chelsea, kick-off TBC

Sunday May 15: Southampton vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm*

Sunday May 15: West Ham vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm*

Monday May 16: Newcastle vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

*Subject to participation in FA Cup final

