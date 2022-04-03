Skip to main content

Tottenham Become Leading Scorers In Premier League For 2022 By Thrashing Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur put five past Newcastle United on Sunday to become the highest scoring Premier League team in 2022.

Spurs fell behind to a Fabian Schaer free-kick on 39 minutes but hit back emphatically with goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn.

A 5-1 home win saw Spurs move ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, but the Gunners have two games in hand, starting at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Emerson Royal, Son Heung-min and Ben Davies all scored as Spurs beat Newcastle 5-1

Tottenham have momentum behind them as they look to beat Arsenal to fourth place and a spot in next season's Champions League.

Antonio Conte's side have won their last three games in a row and are scoring freely.

No team in the Premier League has hit the net more than Spurs this calendar year.

Tottenham have bagged 30 goals in 13 EPL games in 2022.

Tottenham's Premier League Results In 2022

OppositionResultScore

Watford (a)

Win

1-0

Leicester (a)

Win

3-2

Chelsea (a)

Loss

0-2

Southampton (h)

Loss

2-3

Wolves (h)

Loss

0-2

Man City (a)

Win

3-2

Burnley (a)

Loss

0-1

Leeds (a)

Win

4-0

Everton (a)

Win

5-0

Man United (a)

Loss

2-3

Brighton (a)

Win

2-0

West Ham (h)

Win

3-1

Newcastle (h)

Win

5-1

Liverpool are second on the list of leading scorers in the Premier League this year with 27 goals.

Meanwhile, Wolves are the only other team to reach the 20-goal mark so far.

Leading Scorers In Premier League For 2022

TeamPL goals in 2022

1. Tottenham

30

2. Liverpool

27

3. Wolves

20

=4. Man City

19

=4. Man United

19

Data correct as of April 3.

