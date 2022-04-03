Tottenham Become Leading Scorers In Premier League For 2022 By Thrashing Newcastle
Tottenham Hotspur put five past Newcastle United on Sunday to become the highest scoring Premier League team in 2022.
Spurs fell behind to a Fabian Schaer free-kick on 39 minutes but hit back emphatically with goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn.
A 5-1 home win saw Spurs move ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, but the Gunners have two games in hand, starting at Crystal Palace on Monday.
Tottenham have momentum behind them as they look to beat Arsenal to fourth place and a spot in next season's Champions League.
Antonio Conte's side have won their last three games in a row and are scoring freely.
No team in the Premier League has hit the net more than Spurs this calendar year.
Tottenham have bagged 30 goals in 13 EPL games in 2022.
Tottenham's Premier League Results In 2022
|Opposition
|Result
|Score
Watford (a)
Win
1-0
Leicester (a)
Win
3-2
Chelsea (a)
Loss
0-2
Southampton (h)
Loss
2-3
Wolves (h)
Loss
0-2
Man City (a)
Win
3-2
Burnley (a)
Loss
0-1
Leeds (a)
Win
4-0
Everton (a)
Win
5-0
Man United (a)
Loss
2-3
Brighton (a)
Win
2-0
West Ham (h)
Win
3-1
Newcastle (h)
Win
5-1
Liverpool are second on the list of leading scorers in the Premier League this year with 27 goals.
Meanwhile, Wolves are the only other team to reach the 20-goal mark so far.
Leading Scorers In Premier League For 2022
|Team
|PL goals in 2022
1. Tottenham
30
2. Liverpool
27
3. Wolves
20
=4. Man City
19
=4. Man United
19
Data correct as of April 3.
