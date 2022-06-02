Skip to main content

Neymar Calls Son Heung-Min One Of The "Greats In Football History" After They Swap Shirts

Neymar hailed Son Heung-min as one of the best players in "football history" after swapping shirts with the South Korea captain on Thursday.

Brazil thrashed South Korea 5-1 in a friendly in Seoul as Neymar scored two penalties to move to within four goals of Pele's national scoring record.

PSG icon Neymar and Tottenham star Son shared a hug at full time, before exchanging jerseys.

Neymar later took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Son.

He captained it: "Two greats in football history!"

Neymar and Son-Heung-min pictured during Brazil's 5-1 win over South Korea in June 2022

While Neymar needs just five more international goals to dethrone Pele as Brazil's all-time leading scorer, Son has a lot more work to do.

Thursday's friendly was Son's 99th senior appearance for his country.

He has so far scored 31 goals, which places him sixth on the list of South Korea's top scorers.

Son needs another 28 to break the record currently held by Cha Bum-kun between 1972 and 1986.

It is expected that Son will win hois 100th cap for South Korea on Monday when Chile visit the Daejeon World Cup Stadium.

