Neymar Five Goals From Breaking Pele's Brazil Record After Brace In 5-1 Win Over South Korea

Brazil captain Neymar scored twice as his side thrashed South Korea in Seoul on Thursday.

Both of Neymar's strikes were from penalty kicks and they took his international tally to 73 goals in 118 games.

Neymar now needs just five more goals to replace Pele as Brazil's all-time leading scorer.

Pele scored 77 goals for Brazil in 92 games between 1957 and 1971.

Brazil's no.10 Neymar pictured celebrating after scoring in a 5-1 win over South Korea IMAGO/Penta Press/Seokyong Lee

Brazil's Leading Scorers

Player Goals Caps Between Pele 77 92 1957-1971 Neymar 73 118 2010-2022 Ronaldo 62 98 1994-2011 Romario 56 70 1987-2005 Zico 48 71 1976-1986

Brazil are the bookmakers' favorites to win this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

And they looked like serious contenders too as Richarlison, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus were also on target during's Thursday's five-star show in Seoul.

The five-time world champions are now unbeaten in their last 12 games since losing 1-0 to Argentina in last summer's Copa America final.

Bordeaux forward Hwang Ui-jo scored South Korea's consolation goal.

Neymar's next opportunity to increase his international goals tally will come on Monday when Brazil face Japan in another friendly.