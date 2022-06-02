Neymar Five Goals From Breaking Pele's Brazil Record After Brace In 5-1 Win Over South Korea
Brazil captain Neymar scored twice as his side thrashed South Korea in Seoul on Thursday.
Both of Neymar's strikes were from penalty kicks and they took his international tally to 73 goals in 118 games.
Neymar now needs just five more goals to replace Pele as Brazil's all-time leading scorer.
Pele scored 77 goals for Brazil in 92 games between 1957 and 1971.
Brazil's Leading Scorers
|Player
|Goals
|Caps
|Between
Pele
77
92
1957-1971
Neymar
73
118
2010-2022
Ronaldo
62
98
1994-2011
Romario
56
70
1987-2005
Zico
48
71
1976-1986
Brazil are the bookmakers' favorites to win this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
And they looked like serious contenders too as Richarlison, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus were also on target during's Thursday's five-star show in Seoul.
The five-time world champions are now unbeaten in their last 12 games since losing 1-0 to Argentina in last summer's Copa America final.
Bordeaux forward Hwang Ui-jo scored South Korea's consolation goal.
Neymar's next opportunity to increase his international goals tally will come on Monday when Brazil face Japan in another friendly.