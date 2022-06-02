Skip to main content

Neymar Five Goals From Breaking Pele's Brazil Record After Brace In 5-1 Win Over South Korea

Brazil captain Neymar scored twice as his side thrashed South Korea in Seoul on Thursday.

Both of Neymar's strikes were from penalty kicks and they took his international tally to 73 goals in 118 games.

Neymar now needs just five more goals to replace Pele as Brazil's all-time leading scorer.

Pele scored 77 goals for Brazil in 92 games between 1957 and 1971.

Brazil's no.10 Neymar pictured celebrating after scoring in a 5-1 win over South Korea in June 2022

Brazil's no.10 Neymar pictured celebrating after scoring in a 5-1 win over South Korea

Brazil's Leading Scorers

An updated list of Brazil's all-time leading scorers after Neymar moved to within four of Pele's record

Data correct as of June 2, 2022

PlayerGoalsCapsBetween

Pele

77

92

1957-1971

Neymar

73

118

2010-2022

Ronaldo

62

98

1994-2011

Romario

56

70

1987-2005

Zico

48

71

1976-1986

Brazil are the bookmakers' favorites to win this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

And they looked like serious contenders too as Richarlison, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus were also on target during's Thursday's five-star show in Seoul.

The five-time world champions are now unbeaten in their last 12 games since losing 1-0 to Argentina in last summer's Copa America final.

Bordeaux forward Hwang Ui-jo scored South Korea's consolation goal.

Neymar's next opportunity to increase his international goals tally will come on Monday when Brazil face Japan in another friendly.

