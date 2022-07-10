Skip to main content

N'Golo Kante Misses Chelsea's USA Tour Due To Covid Vaccination Status

Fans in the United States will not be able to watch N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek up close this summer.

Both players are staying in London rather than joining their Chelsea teammates on a pre-season tour of the USA.

The reason for Kante and Loftus-Cheek's absence is that they are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus - which is currently a requirement for entry to the US.

"N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their Covid vaccination status," confirmed a Chelsea statement on Saturday.

Both players tested positive for COVID during the 2021/22 season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) and N'Golo Kante (no.7) pictured during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Juventus in November 2021

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) and N'Golo Kante (no.7) pictured during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Juventus in November 2021

Chelsea will play Club America in Las Vegas, Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium and Arsenal in Orlando during their tour of the States

A total of 29 Chelsea players have traveled, including seven who spent last season out on loan - they are Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour, Ethan Ampadu, Michy Batshuayi, Emerson, Tino Anjorin and Levi Colwill, while Armando Broja is expected to fly out to join the party next week.

Raheem Sterling may also feature for Chelsea in the US once his transfer from Manchester City is formally complete.

Chelsea and City reportedly agreed a £47.5m transfer fee for Sterling on Saturday.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) and N'Golo Kante (no.7) pictured during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Juventus in November 2021
News

N'Golo Kante Misses Chelsea's USA Tour Due To Covid Vaccination Status

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Raheem Sterling pictured in action for Manchester City against Watford in April 2022
News

Raheem Sterling Transfer Fee Set To Make Him Chelsea's Joint 8th Most Expensive Signing Ever

By Robert Summerscales32 minutes ago
Jay Spearing pictured playing for Liverpool U21s at the age of 33 in a preseason friendly against Caernarfon Town
News

Jay Spearing Plays First Liverpool Game In Nine Years As He Represents Under 21s Aged 33

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Cristian Romero (left) pictured wearing Tottenham's no.4 jersey in April 2022
News

Tottenham Announce New Squad Numbers As Cristian Romero Makes Unusual Change

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Top: (left to right) Steve McManaman, Sander Westerveld, Jamie Carragher, Stewart Downing. Bottom: (left to right) Robbie Fowler, Jermaine Pennant, Luis Garcia and David Thompson
News

Indoor Masters Football 2022: Results And Pictures After Liverpool Beat Man Utd In Final

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured in the stands celebrating an LAFC goal against LA Galaxy on July 8
Watch

Gareth Bale And Giorgio Chiellini Watch LAFC Beat LA Galaxy In Five-Goal Thriller

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Nathan Ake pictured in action for Chelsea against Watford in May 2017
Transfer Talk

Nathan Ake Agrees To Rejoin Chelsea But Man City's Asking Price Not Yet Met

By Robert SummerscalesJul 8, 2022
Gabriel Jesus (left) and Eddie Nketiah pictured during Arsenal's 5-3 win over Nurnberg in July 2022
News

Gabriel Jesus Involved In Four Goals On Arsenal Debut After Fine Link-Up With Eddie Nketiah

By Robert SummerscalesJul 8, 2022
Gabriel Jesus pictured shooting to score his first Arsenal goal on his debut in a pre-season friendly against Nurnberg
Watch

Watch Gabriel Jesus Score 85 Seconds Into Arsenal Debut

By Robert SummerscalesJul 8, 2022