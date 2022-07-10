N'Golo Kante Misses Chelsea's USA Tour Due To Covid Vaccination Status

Fans in the United States will not be able to watch N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek up close this summer.

Both players are staying in London rather than joining their Chelsea teammates on a pre-season tour of the USA.

The reason for Kante and Loftus-Cheek's absence is that they are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus - which is currently a requirement for entry to the US.

"N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their Covid vaccination status," confirmed a Chelsea statement on Saturday.

Both players tested positive for COVID during the 2021/22 season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) and N'Golo Kante (no.7) pictured during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Juventus in November 2021 IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

Chelsea will play Club America in Las Vegas, Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium and Arsenal in Orlando during their tour of the States

A total of 29 Chelsea players have traveled, including seven who spent last season out on loan - they are Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour, Ethan Ampadu, Michy Batshuayi, Emerson, Tino Anjorin and Levi Colwill, while Armando Broja is expected to fly out to join the party next week.

Raheem Sterling may also feature for Chelsea in the US once his transfer from Manchester City is formally complete.

Chelsea and City reportedly agreed a £47.5m transfer fee for Sterling on Saturday.