Raheem Sterling Transfer Fee Set To Make Him Chelsea's Joint 8th Most Expensive Signing Ever

Raheem Sterling is poised to become Chelsea's eighth most expensive signing ever after new chairman Todd Boehly agreed a £47.5 million transfer fee with Manchester City.

That fee, reported by both Sky Sports and The Athletic, is marginally less than the £49m City paid Liverpool to sign Sterling in 2015.

Chelsea were able to negotiate a slightly discounted price because Sterling was in the final 12 months of his contract at City.

But £47.5m still represents a significant outlay for Chelsea, who have only stumped up more than that figure to buy a player seven times in their 117-year history.

Chelsea have agreed a £47.5m transfer fee with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Philip Bryan

Based on transfer fees reported by FourFourTwo.com, the only Chelsea signings to cost more than Sterling have been Romelu Lukaku - (£97.7m), Kai Havertz (£72m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (£71m), Alvaro Morata (£60m), Christian Pulisic (£57m), Fernando Torres (£50m) and Jorginho (£50m), while Timo Werner also cost £47.5m.

But Sterling will cost Chelsea more than his £47.5m transfer fee.

According to the London Evening Standard, Sterling will become Chelsea's highest-earning player with a weekly wage of at least £300,000 per week.

That means that Chelsea will pay Sterling more than £75m in wages if he stays at Stamford Bridge for five years.