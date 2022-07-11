Skip to main content

Report Claims Paul Pogba Took 55% Salary Cut Costing Him £160k Per Week To Rejoin Juventus

Paul Pogba was officially unveiled as a Juventus player for the second time in his career on Monday.

The 29-year-old was given the no.10 jersey after completing his return to the club that sold him to Manchester United in 2016.

Juve are getting a bargain by signing the World Cup winner on a free transfer, just six years after receiving a record-breaking fee in the region of £89 million from United.

But what about his salary?

Paul Pogba Salary Slashed

According to The Sun, Pogba has taken a significant pay-cut to go back to Turin.

Pogba was said to be on £290,000 per week (more than £15m per year) with United and he rejected improved terms to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The midfielder's decision to snub United's offer of a new deal was seemingly motivated by more than money because his contract at Juve is reportedly worth just £130,000 per week (less than £7m per year).

Is those figures from The Sun are correct, Pogba has taken a 55% pay-cut costing him £160,000 per week.

Paul Pogba pictured after rejoining Juventus in July 2022

Paul Pogba pictured after rejoining Juventus

Paul Pogba pictured after rejoining Juventus in July 2022
News

Report Claims Paul Pogba Took 55% Salary Cut Costing Him £160k Per Week To Rejoin Juventus

By Robert Summerscales53 seconds ago
William Akio pictured producing arguably the worst miss in soccer history during the Canadian Premier League game between Valour FC and HFX Wanderers
Watch

Watch William Akio Produce Serious Contender For Worst Miss In Soccer History

By Robert Summerscales32 minutes ago
Neco Williams pictured signing a contract with Nottingham Forest after leaving Liverpool in July 2022
News

New Nottingham Forest Signing Neco Williams Says Emotional Goodbye To Liverpool After 15 Years

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Paul Pogba pictured giving a thumbs up gesture to Juventus fans on Sunday, July 10, 2022
News

Juventus Officially Confirm Return Of Paul Pogba In 293-Word Announcement

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Wayne Rooney pictured celebrating after scoring a goal for DC United in 2018
News

Wayne Rooney Arrives In Washington To Complete Return To DC United As Head Coach

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Hat-trick hero Grace Geyoro pictured celebrating after scoring in France's 5-1 win over Italy at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
Watch

Grace Geyoro Scores The First Hat-Trick At UEFA Women's Euro 2022 As France Thrash Italy 5-1

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Paul Pogba pictured being greeted by a crowd of fans at the Juventus medical center on July 9, 2022
Watch

Paul Pogba Refuses To Sign Manchester United Jersey After Arriving For Juventus Medical

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured speaking at a press conference in Bangkok ahead of a pre-season friendly against Manchester United in July 2022
Watch

Playful Jurgen Klopp Mocks Man United By Suggesting Liverpool Are Bigger Club

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Giovani Lo Celso (left) and Sergio Reguilon pictured in November 2010
Transfer Talk

Tottenham Make It Clear That Four Players Are Up For Sale After 5th Summer Signing Arrives

By Robert SummerscalesJul 10, 2022