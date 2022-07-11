Report Claims Paul Pogba Took 55% Salary Cut Costing Him £160k Per Week To Rejoin Juventus

Paul Pogba was officially unveiled as a Juventus player for the second time in his career on Monday.

The 29-year-old was given the no.10 jersey after completing his return to the club that sold him to Manchester United in 2016.

Juve are getting a bargain by signing the World Cup winner on a free transfer, just six years after receiving a record-breaking fee in the region of £89 million from United.

But what about his salary?

Paul Pogba Salary Slashed

According to The Sun, Pogba has taken a significant pay-cut to go back to Turin.

Pogba was said to be on £290,000 per week (more than £15m per year) with United and he rejected improved terms to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The midfielder's decision to snub United's offer of a new deal was seemingly motivated by more than money because his contract at Juve is reportedly worth just £130,000 per week (less than £7m per year).

Is those figures from The Sun are correct, Pogba has taken a 55% pay-cut costing him £160,000 per week.