Pele Hailed As "The Greatest Of All Time" As Tributes Pour In Following Brazil Legend's Death

Tributes have began to pour in from across the soccer world following the death of Brazil legend Pele at the age of 82.

Pele remains the only man ever to have won the World Cup three times, having fired Brazil to glory in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Sao Paulo's most famous son scored 12 goals across those three World Cup tournaments.

He died as Brazil's joint top scorer of all time with 77 goals.

Pele pictured being carried by his Brazil teammates after helping them beat Italy 4-1 in the 1970 World Cup final

Ex-England striker Geoff Hurst tweeted a tribute to Pele shortly after news of his death broke on Thursday.

Hurst wrote: "I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside).

"For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you."

Another former England forward, Gary Lineker, added: "Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men.

"He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt.

"He may have left us but he'll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele".

Tributes arrived from beyond soccer. Olympic sprint icon Usain Bolt wrote: "A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele".

More to follow.

News

By Robert Summerscales
