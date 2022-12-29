Cristiano Ronaldo's Emotional Goodbye To "Eternal King" Pele

Cristiano Ronaldo has written an emotional message offering his "deepest condolences to all of Brazil" following the death of national icon Pele.

Soccer legend Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82.

Pele passed away as the joint leading scorer in the history of the Brazilian men's national team with 77 goals.

Twelve of those goals came at FIFA World Cups and Pele is still the only player in the tournament's history to win it three times.

Ronaldo took to Instagram shortly after Pele's daughter had broken the sad news of the Brazil legend's passing.

Referring to Pele's by his full name, Ronaldo wrote a powerful 96-word message in Portuguese.

Translated to English, it read: "My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

"A mere 'goodbye' to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing.

"An inspiration to so many millions, a reference for yesterday, today and forever.

"The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared, even from distance.

"He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pele".