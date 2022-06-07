Skip to main content

Penalty King Harry Kane Becomes Second Player To Score 50 England Goals

Harry Kane has become the second player to score 50 goals for the England men's national team.

Kane reached the milestone with a late penalty kick in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Germany in UEFA Nations League Group A3.

He won the penalty himself when he was fouled by Nico Schlotterbeck.

Harry Kane pictured scoring his 50th goal for England by converting a penalty kick in their 1-1 draw against Germany on June 7, 2022

Fifteen of Kane's first 50 England goals have been penalties.

No other England player in history has converted more spot-kicks for the men's national team.

Most Penalties Scored For England Men's National Team

A list of the players who have scored the most penalty kicks for the England men's national team

PlayerScoredTakenConversion rate

1. Harry Kane

15

18

83.3%

2. Frank Lampard

9

11

81.8%

3. Wayne Rooney

7

7

100%

4. Ron Flowers

6

6

100%

5. Alan Shearer

6

7

85.7%

6. David Beckham

5

7

71.4%

7.Gary Lineker

4

5

80%

Kane has scored 36 international goals with his right foot, five with his left and nine headers.

The only other man to score a half-century of England goals is all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney, who netted 53 times in 120 games between 2003 and 2018.

Kane's 50th goal arrived in just his 71st appearance for the Three Lions, meaning the Tottenham Hotspur star boasts a much healthier goals-per-game ratio than Rooney.

Rooney retired having scored an average of 0.44 GPG. Kane's current GPG record is 0.70.

All-Time Leading Scorers For England Men's National Team

A list of the all-time top goalscorers for the England men's national team

PlayerGoalsCapsBetween

1. Wayne Rooney

53

120

2003-2018

2. Harry Kane

50

71

2015-present

3. Bobby Charlton

49

106

1958-1970

4. Gary Lineker

48

80

1984-1992

5. Jimmy Greaves

44

47

1959-1967

6. Michael Owen

40

89

1998-2008

Data correct as of June 7, 2022.

Penalty King Harry Kane Becomes Second Player To Score 50 England Goals

