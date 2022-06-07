Penalty King Harry Kane Becomes Second Player To Score 50 England Goals
Harry Kane has become the second player to score 50 goals for the England men's national team.
Kane reached the milestone with a late penalty kick in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Germany in UEFA Nations League Group A3.
He won the penalty himself when he was fouled by Nico Schlotterbeck.
Fifteen of Kane's first 50 England goals have been penalties.
No other England player in history has converted more spot-kicks for the men's national team.
Most Penalties Scored For England Men's National Team
|Player
|Scored
|Taken
|Conversion rate
1. Harry Kane
15
18
83.3%
2. Frank Lampard
9
11
81.8%
3. Wayne Rooney
7
7
100%
4. Ron Flowers
6
6
100%
5. Alan Shearer
6
7
85.7%
6. David Beckham
5
7
71.4%
7.Gary Lineker
4
5
80%
Kane has scored 36 international goals with his right foot, five with his left and nine headers.
The only other man to score a half-century of England goals is all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney, who netted 53 times in 120 games between 2003 and 2018.
Kane's 50th goal arrived in just his 71st appearance for the Three Lions, meaning the Tottenham Hotspur star boasts a much healthier goals-per-game ratio than Rooney.
Rooney retired having scored an average of 0.44 GPG. Kane's current GPG record is 0.70.
All-Time Leading Scorers For England Men's National Team
|Player
|Goals
|Caps
|Between
1. Wayne Rooney
53
120
2003-2018
2. Harry Kane
50
71
2015-present
3. Bobby Charlton
49
106
1958-1970
4. Gary Lineker
48
80
1984-1992
5. Jimmy Greaves
44
47
1959-1967
6. Michael Owen
40
89
1998-2008
Data correct as of June 7, 2022.