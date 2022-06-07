Penalty King Harry Kane Becomes Second Player To Score 50 England Goals

Harry Kane has become the second player to score 50 goals for the England men's national team.

Kane reached the milestone with a late penalty kick in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Germany in UEFA Nations League Group A3.

He won the penalty himself when he was fouled by Nico Schlotterbeck.

Harry Kane pictured scoring his 50th goal for England by converting a penalty kick in their 1-1 draw against Germany IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Nigel Keene

Fifteen of Kane's first 50 England goals have been penalties.

No other England player in history has converted more spot-kicks for the men's national team.

Most Penalties Scored For England Men's National Team

Player Scored Taken Conversion rate 1. Harry Kane 15 18 83.3% 2. Frank Lampard 9 11 81.8% 3. Wayne Rooney 7 7 100% 4. Ron Flowers 6 6 100% 5. Alan Shearer 6 7 85.7% 6. David Beckham 5 7 71.4% 7.Gary Lineker 4 5 80%

Kane has scored 36 international goals with his right foot, five with his left and nine headers.

The only other man to score a half-century of England goals is all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney, who netted 53 times in 120 games between 2003 and 2018.

Kane's 50th goal arrived in just his 71st appearance for the Three Lions, meaning the Tottenham Hotspur star boasts a much healthier goals-per-game ratio than Rooney.

Rooney retired having scored an average of 0.44 GPG. Kane's current GPG record is 0.70.

All-Time Leading Scorers For England Men's National Team

Player Goals Caps Between 1. Wayne Rooney 53 120 2003-2018 2. Harry Kane 50 71 2015-present 3. Bobby Charlton 49 106 1958-1970 4. Gary Lineker 48 80 1984-1992 5. Jimmy Greaves 44 47 1959-1967 6. Michael Owen 40 89 1998-2008

Data correct as of June 7, 2022.