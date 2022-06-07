Skip to main content

Highlights: Germany 1-1 England - Watch All The Goals Including Harry Kane's 50th For Three Lions

England claimed their first point in UEFA Nations League Group A3 by coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Germany in Munich on Tuesday.

The result left the group wide open with two thirds of the games left to play.

England sit bottom but could end the month top if they win their upcoming home games against Italy and Hungary.

England fans pictured celebrating in Munich after Harry Kane scored his 50th international goal in a 1-1 draw with Germany in June 2022

England fans pictured celebrating in Munich after Harry Kane scored his 50th international goal in a 1-1 draw with Germany

Germany thought they had taken the midway through the first half when Jonas Hofmann raced onto a long kick from keeper Manuel Neuer and finished cooly.

But Hofmann was denied by the offside flag.

The Borussia Monchengladbach star was the man who eventually opened the scoring though.

Hofmann collected a smart pass from Joshua Kimmich before turning quickly and smashing a venomous shot past Jordan Pickford five minutes into the second half.

England had lost Kalvin Phillips to an early injury and Germany won the midfield battle, dominating possession with 57%.

But England hung in the game and were handed a lifeline late on when a VAR review assisted the award of a penalty kick for a foul by Nico Schlotterbeck on Harry Kane.

Kane stepped up himself and converted the spot-kick to score his 50th England goal, becoming only the second man ever to reach that milestone.

