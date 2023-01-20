Pep Guardiola Criticizes Man City Fans And Players After Win Over Tottenham

Pep Guardiola demanded more from Manchester City's fans as well as his players after watching Thursday's 4-2 win over Tottenham.

The half-time whistle at the Etihad Stadium had been met with a loud chorus of booing from City supporters after Spurs had gone 2-0 up.

City improved dramatically in the second half and scored four goals to record three much-needed Premier League points.

But manager Guardiola was still critical in his post-game interviews.

Guardiola initially declared that he was "incredibly happy" and that he was going to "sleep like a baby" after seeing his team fight back to win.

But he then went on to list some of the things he had been less than happy with.

"[I want to see more] guts, passion, fire to win from minute one," Guardiola added. "The same with the fans. They are silent for 45 minutes. I want my fans back.

"I want a reaction from the whole organization. Not just the players."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola pictured during his team's 4-2 win over Tottenham IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

Guardiola continued: "I want our fans to push us. Demand more. Say 'come on guys'.

"Show us more. We are a happy flowers team, all nice and good. I don't want to be a happy flower. I want to beat Arsenal. If we play that way Arsenal will destroy us."

Thursday's victory over Spurs saw City move to within five points of EPL leaders Arsenal, who have played one game fewer.

City will face Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on February 15.

But the two EPL title rivals will meet for the first time this season on January 27 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium.