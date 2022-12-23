Pep Guardiola Praises "Exceptional" Rico Lewis And "Absolute Legend" Kevin De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola hailed Kevin De Bruyne as a Manchester City "legend" before tipping teenager Rico Lewis to become the club's next big star.

City manager Guardiola was speaking after watching his team beat Liverpool 3-2 in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Thursday night.

De Bruyne provided two assists by setting up goals for Erling Haaland and Nathan Ake.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old right-back Lewis played the full 90 minutes and touched the ball 89 times - more than every other player on the pitch except Rodri.

Lewis also held his own against Mo Salah, including beating the Liverpool forward in a shoulder-to-shoulder battle.

Mo Salah (left) and Rico James pictured competing for the ball during Manchester City's 3-2 win over Liverpool IMAGO/Propaganda Photo/David Rawcliffe

Riyad Mahrez also scored a fine goal for City, while Salah and Fabio Carvalho netted for Liverpool.

But it was De Bruyne and Lewis who received special praise from Guardiola.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said: "After the World Cup and a long time without playing, both teams played at an incredibly high level of intensity. Liverpool are so difficult, when they play good, they can destroy you.

"It was a good game and an entertaining game. A big compliment to the players for how they played.

"Kevin De Bruyne played with fire inside of him. How many years has he been here? Seven or eight years? He is an absolute legend and always I push him to find that fire."

Guardiola added: "The way Rico Lewis played against Liverpool, with the stars they have up front, we are incredibly lucky to have this player for the next decade.

"Hopefully the club can take (keep) him. The game he played was exceptional."