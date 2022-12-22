Skip to main content

Highlights: Man City 3-2 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From EFL Cup Classic

Manchester City knocked Liverpool out of the EFL Cup on Thursday night after winning a five-goal classic in the fourth round.

Both teams were playing their first competitive game since the domestic season had been put on hold more than five weeks earlier for the World Cup.

But things were back to normal for City inside the opening 10 minutes when Kevin De Bruyne crossed for Erling Haaland to make it 1-0.

Liverpool were level less than a quarter of an hour later thanks to a calm finish from Fabio Carvalho.

Riyad Mahrez restored City's lead right at the start of the second half after setting himself up with a sublime first touch.

Liverpool responded immediately and it was 2-2 before the end of the 48th minute.

Mo Salah scored Liverpool's second equalizer after being teed up by Darwin Nunez, whose passing was much better than his shooting at the Etihad Stadium.

City's winning goal came from the head of Nathan Ake as De Bruyne claimed his second assist of the night. 

Highlights: Man City 3-2 Liverpool

