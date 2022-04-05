Phil Foden On Course To Be England's Best Ever Player According To Former Man City Star

Skip to main content

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott believes Phil Foden is on course to become England's greatest ever player.

Foden has already produced 22 goals and 11 assists in his Premier League career at the tender age of 21.

The midfielder, who has 14 England caps to date, made an impressive cameo in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Foden entered City's game with Atletico Madrid as a 70th-minute substitute and contributed a match-winning assist for Kevin De Bruyne 80 seconds later.

Lescott was watching the game as a pundit for BT Sport and he was full of praise for Foden.

He said: "Exceptional. I don't think there's been a period where he's playing and he hasn't contributed to the goals.

"He's impacted so many games. He's impacting the big games, and if he continues to do that, who knows what he can become?"

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden pictured during his side's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in April 2022

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been tipped to become England's best ever player

Lescott played for City between 2009 and 2014, while Foden has been on the club's books since he was just four years old.

"He is associated with Man City and I know what it means to him to play for this club," Lescott added.

"If he continues at the rate he is developing and the club are developing, he goes down as arguably the best English player ever with two trophies a season.

"His mentality sets him apart. I compare him with someone like Wayne Rooney. We all want to win and then there are players that need to win and it you see that it hurts if they don't win and improve. He has that about him.

"He is obsessed. I loved playing and training and doing what I could do but he needs to do it all the time.

"We had to remove the balls from the hotel because you could not get him off the training ground as he wants to improve all the time."

City's 1-0 win over Atletico leaves them in strong shape going into the second leg of their Champions League quarter final on Wednesday April 13.

But first up City host Liverpool in a massive Premier League game on Sunday.

