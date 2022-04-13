Skip to main content

Man City's Phil Foden Passes Concussion Check After Clash With Atletico Madrid Defender Felipe

There was concern for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden early on in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Foden was on the receiving end of a strong challenge from Atletico defender Felipe, who came charging towards him to compete for a header.

It was Foden who got his head to the ball, but he ended up in a heap on the floor after Felipe clattered into him from behind.

The impact was so strong that some fans thought it might be worthy of a red card, which would have been Felipe's third sending off this season.

But although he gave a free-kick to City, German referee Daniel Siebert did not show Felipe a card of any color for the rash challenge.

Play was stopped for three minutes as Foden was checked for concussion to make sure he was fit enough to continue.

He was able to play on, albeit only after his head has been dressed with a bandage.

Felipe did receive a yellow card midway through the first half for a late tackle on Kevin De Bruyne.

When the ref was issuing the card, he indicated that it was a consequence of multiple fouls by pointing to the area of the pitch where Felipe had earlier flattened Foden.

Phil Foden is tended to by Manchester City medical staff following a clash with Atletico Madrid defender Felipe in April 2022

Phil Foden is tended to by Manchester City medical staff following a clash with Atletico Madrid defender Felipe

Phil Foden is tended to by Manchester City medical staff following a clash with Atletico Madrid defender Felipe in April 2022
News

Man City's Phil Foden Passes Concussion Check After Clash With Atletico Madrid Defender Felipe

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Scarfs are pictured on sale at Wanda Metropolitano ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League second leg against Manchester City in April 2022
News

Atletico Madrid's Partial Stadium Closure Order Suspended Ahead Of Man City Second Leg

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Arsenal fans pictured holding up "EMERY OUT" posters at Unai Emery's final game as the club's manager in November 2019
News

Spanish Journalist Sends Warning To Arsenal Fans As He Praises Villarreal Boss Unai Emery

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Karim Benzema pictured in March 2022
News

Chelsea Knocked Out By Real Madrid's Oldest Team In Champions League History

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Etienne Capoue pictured dancing a locker room table after Villarreal knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League
Watch

Villarreal Party In Locker Room After Knocking Bayern Munich Out Of Champions League

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel (left) pictured complaining to referee Szymon Marciniak after Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid
News

Bitter Thomas Tuchel Blasts Referee Szymon Marciniak After Real Madrid Eliminate Chelsea From UCL

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Alessandro Del Piero (left) greets Luka Modric after the Croatian midfielder helped Real Madrid knock Chelsea out of the 2021/22 Champions League
Watch

Watch Magic Luka Modric Assist That Brought Real Madrid Back From "Dead" Against Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Karim Benzema celebrates scoring for Real Madrid in extra time to knock Chelsea out of the Champions League in April 2022
Watch

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea Match Stats And Highlights As Spanish Giants Prevail 5-4 On Agg In UCL Epic

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Timo Werner celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the 2021/22 Champions League
Watch

Watch Timo Werner Leave Three Real Madrid Defenders On The Floor At The Bernabeu

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago