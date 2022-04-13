There was concern for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden early on in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Foden was on the receiving end of a strong challenge from Atletico defender Felipe, who came charging towards him to compete for a header.

It was Foden who got his head to the ball, but he ended up in a heap on the floor after Felipe clattered into him from behind.

The impact was so strong that some fans thought it might be worthy of a red card, which would have been Felipe's third sending off this season.

But although he gave a free-kick to City, German referee Daniel Siebert did not show Felipe a card of any color for the rash challenge.

Play was stopped for three minutes as Foden was checked for concussion to make sure he was fit enough to continue.

He was able to play on, albeit only after his head has been dressed with a bandage.

Felipe did receive a yellow card midway through the first half for a late tackle on Kevin De Bruyne.

When the ref was issuing the card, he indicated that it was a consequence of multiple fouls by pointing to the area of the pitch where Felipe had earlier flattened Foden.