Stefan Savic Pulls Jack Grealish's Hair Before Police React To Another Bust-Up Between Pair

Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City was marred by ugly scenes between players.

Eleven yellow cards and one red were shown by referee Daniel Siebert, who arguably should have sent off more players.

One of those suspects was Atletico defender Stefan Savic, who aggressively pulled Jack Grealish's hair during a mass confrontation during the second half.

Savic also appeared to aim a head-butt at Raheem Sterling.

Stefan Savic pictured appearing to head-butt Raheem Sterling IMAGO/PA Images/Nick Potts

The game ended 0-0 to send Man City through to the semi-finals 1-0 on aggregate.

But despite the lack of goals, this was a match full of big incidents.

Felipe was the man who saw red after picking up two yellow cards. Remarkably neither of those yellow cards were for a 13th-minute challenge which left Phil Foden needing a lengthy medical check and a head bandage.

The second half was full of stoppages, many caused by lapses of discipline by Atletico players.

Due to the many breaks in play, the match did not finish until the 113th minute.

But Savic's beef with Grealish did not end there.

Grealish had been an unused substitute who did not even get on the pitch.

His row with Savic which led to his hair being yanked occurred just off the field of play, where Grealish had been warming up.

Savic pictured pulling the hair of Jack Grealish CBS Sports

Grealish appeared to call Savic a c*** before the former City center-back reacted by pulling on the midfielder's hair.

Their unsavory battle continued after the match, with reports claiming that police officers were seen running towards the duo following a second incident in the tunnel between the pitch and the locker room.

City progressed to the semi-finals where they will face another trip to the Spanish capital.

They will play Real Madrid in the last four, with the second leg taking place at the Bernabeu.