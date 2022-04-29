Carlo Ancelotti Suggests Mauricio Pochettino Was Not "100%" Honest About Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti clearly took Mauricio Pochettino's recent statement about Kylian Mbappe with a pinch of salt.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino is rumored to be on the brink of being fired, despite his side recently being crowned as French champions.

Star striker Mbappe could also leave Paris this summer as his current contract is due to expire in June.

Real have long been considered the most likely club to sign Mbappe should he leave PSG.

PSG are keen to convince Mbappe to extend his contract but a move to the Bernabeu on a free transfer remains a very real possibility.

However, Pochettino defiantly claimed earlier this week that both he and Mbappe were "100%" staying.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti pictured in February 2022 IMAGO/NurPhoto/Jose Breton

Asked about the likelihood that he and Mbappe would still be at the Parc des Princes next season, Pochettino replied, as reported by BBC Sport: "100% in both cases.

"That is how I feel today. That is what I can say to you today. I can't say anything else. That is how I feel right now.

"This is football and we never know what might happen. But I have to answer the question based on how I feel today. And that is what I have done."

Real manager Ancelotti was asked for his take on Pochettino's stance on Friday.

The Italian did not appear to be convinced that Pochettino's 100% confidence had been 100% honest.

Ancelotti responded: "Pochettino said Mbappe will 100% stay? Well, sometimes coaches don't tell the truth…"

Although PSG have already won Ligue 1, they have four more matches to play this season.

Mbappe is currently leading a three-way battle for the Golden Boot. He has scored 22 goals in 31 league games this season.

Rennes forward Martin Terrier is second on the list with 21 goals, while Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder is third with 20.

Mbappe has provided 14 assists - 10 more than Terrier and Ben Yedder combined.